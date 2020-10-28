Prays Together: The Faithfulness of God

David went through so much hardship, so much challenge, and so many trials doing what God had ordained and called him to do. We see the same thing with so many other heroes of the faith throughout the Scriptures, and amid this God always proves Himself to be faithful. God is always stepping in stride with His people when they are living in and for Him.

It makes me stop and wonder how much we can complain, moan, and seemingly live defeated in this or that amid a crisis, especially when things do not seem to be going our way. Yet all the while He (Jesus) has never left us. Jesus is still present. Jesus is still there. Jesus is still proving He is faithful and greater than our circumstances, hardships, trials, and challenges. He is greater and He will always see us through. However, it is so easy to just throw up our hands and walk away.

If only we would remind ourselves that He is faithful every day. The entirety of the Word of God does this, but in particular, the Psalms. They were written mostly by David and provide us with a wonderful tool to do just that (to remember that He is faithful).

In Psalm 23:1 we’re reminded that, “The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want.” Or consider what it says in Psalm 36:5-7, “Your steadfast love, O Lord, extends to the heavens, your faithfulness to the clouds. Your righteousness is like the mountains of God; your judgments are like the great deep; man and beast you save, O Lord. How precious is your steadfast love, O God! The children of mankind take refuge in the shadow of your wings.”

These are two examples of how David testifies to the simple fact that God is faithful and in Him, we will find refuge. In Him, we will find we can truly live without want. In Him, we can truly have peace. Would we simply take on the habit of reminding ourselves and others of this every day?

Brandon Zoll is pastor of the Church of God of Exeter. He may be reached by calling 559-592-2631. Prays Together is a rotating column between the pastors of the First Presbyterian Church of Exeter, Church of Christ of Exeter, Nazarene Church of Exeter, Church of God of Exeter, the New Life Assembly of God and Rocky Hill Community Church as well as the Lemon Cove Presbyterian Church.

This column is not a news article but the opinion of the writer and does not reflect the views of The Sun-Gazette newspaper.