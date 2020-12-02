Prays Together: The Spirit of Thanksgiving

I believe God is working daily in our lives through the seasons of the valley, as well in our mountain top experiences. I also believe that we need to make a choice to cooperate with God in the work He is doing, and to see that, perhaps, the greatest growth comes from the trials and hardships of life. As human beings we face sickness, disappointment, loss, and death. But how can we find gratitude in these things, including the lessons learned and the issues yet unresolved?

One of the ways I can do this is to ask God to help me shift my focus away from the problem, and then to allow the uncertain things to better accentuate His goodness, which is always prevalent. For example, our family has certainly faced our share of challenges in these last several months, as many of us have. But this year, during our Thanksgiving celebration, I found Gods goodness in tiny little hands wrapped around my neck, excitement in our family pet, and the blessing of waking up to a new day. Governments fail, sickness ravishes lives, and relationships end, but God’s mercy endures forever.

None of us are exempt from the suffering and trials of life. I have found that I must make a conscious decision every day to trust God and to allow Him to reveal to me how much I have to be grateful for. He has a much greater plan than I can comprehend. I can trust that even in my failure and weakness, God is working something beautiful.

I love what the prophet Isaiah wrote, “He will give us beauty for ashes, the oil of joy for mourning, and the garment of praise for the spirit of heaviness.” What a wonderful promise and image to look to when things seem to spiral out of control. He goes on to say that we will be “like trees of righteousness, the planting of the Lord!” (Isaiah 61). God is doing the planting and He has the hard part of bringing about the miracle of transformation. He is only asking us to trust Him and to cooperate with Him in the work He is doing.

I want to encourage anyone who is reading this to let hope spring alive in you today, and to find joy in the blessings that are right before you. Allow God to open your heart to the pitter patter of little feet, or the kindness in a stranger’s eyes, even something as simple as a warm smile from a loved one. God is in it all and we can find great comfort in those precious moments, resting in that spirit of thanksgiving every day.

Mandy Nevarez is one of the pastors at New Life Assembly of God. Prays Together is a rotating column between the pastors of the First Presbyterian Church of Exeter, Church of Christ of Exeter, Nazarene Church of Exeter, Church of God of Exeter, the New Life Assembly of God and Rocky Hill Community Church as well as the Lemon Cove Presbyterian Church.

– This column is not a news article but the opinion of the writer and does not reflect the views of The Sun-Gazette newspaper.