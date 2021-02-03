Prays Together: Hope in God, Not in Government

I’ve heard two statements during the previous months. One group has told me, “If Trump is elected our country is going to be in real trouble.” Another group has told me, “If Biden is elected our country is going to be in real trouble.”
I appreciate people’s passion for our country and the role that our Christian and non-Christian leaders play. But I’m worried because each of those two statements placed hope in government when we should put our hope in God.
The psalmist wrote, “Lord . . . my hope is in you” (Psalm 39:7, NASB). And the apostle Paul told us, “I hope in the Lord Jesus” (Philippians 2:19).
Christians put their hope in God. When things aren’t the way we think they should be, we hope God will fix them. When we endure pain and suffering, we hope God will deliver us. When our marriage is unstable, we hope God can restore it to a secure foundation. When the food pantry is empty, we hope God will provide a way for us to feed our family. When we are lonely and isolated, we hope God will provide a new friend or companion. When we are depressed and sad, we hope God will provide light and brighten our day.
In his book, Spiritual Simplicity, pastor Chip Ingram writes about hope. “Biblical hope is absolute confidence in the reality of what God has promised. It isn’t about people having the power to change if they set their minds to it, or that circumstances will work out exactly the way we want them to. This hope is rooted in God’s character, his promises, and his sovereignty. He is in absolute control, he will do what he has said, and he can redeem and completely transform any person or situation, no matter how hopeless that person or situation may appear.”
As Christians we put our hope in God because he can transform any situation regardless of how bleak it might appear. He’s in control and he still rules.
Many people saw the election as a hopeless situation if the wrong man was elected. But our hope is in God, not the government.
God is sovereign and in control. As the psalmist told us more than 3,000 years ago, and still rings true today, “For I hope in You, O Lord; You will answer, O Lord my God” (Psalm 38:15). Christians place hope in the Lord and not in the government.
Christopher L. Scott is a pastor living in Exeter. Prays Together is a rotating faith-based commentary and advice column between the pastors of the First Presbyterian Church of Exeter, Church of Christ of Exeter, Nazarene Church of Exeter, Church of God of Exeter, the New Life Assembly of God and Rocky Hill Community Church as well as the Lemon Cove Presbyterian Church.
This column is not a news article but the opinion of the writer and does not reflect the views of The Sun-Gazette newspaper.