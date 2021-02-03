Prays Together: Hope in God, Not in Government

I’ve heard two statements during the previous months. One group has told me, “If Trump is elected our country is going to be in real trouble.” Another group has told me, “If Biden is elected our country is going to be in real trouble.”

I appreciate people’s passion for our country and the role that our Christian and non-Christian leaders play. But I’m worried because each of those two statements placed hope in government when we should put our hope in God.

The psalmist wrote, “Lord . . . my hope is in you” (Psalm 39:7, NASB). And the apostle Paul told us, “I hope in the Lord Jesus” (Philippians 2:19).

Christians put their hope in God. When things aren’t the way we think they should be, we hope God will fix them. When we endure pain and suffering, we hope God will deliver us. When our marriage is unstable, we hope God can restore it to a secure foundation. When the food pantry is empty, we hope God will provide a way for us to feed our family. When we are lonely and isolated, we hope God will provide a new friend or companion. When we are depressed and sad, we hope God will provide light and brighten our day.