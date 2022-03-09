Take a deep breath. How does it feel? Can you sense all of the bodily processes that happen every time you breathe? You probably don’t think about it on a daily basis. Breathing is just something we do. Most of us just assume that our body will properly function as we need it to. We don’t often appreciate a good breath until we struggle to have it. Friends and family I know that have overcome COVID, have told me how much more they appreciate a good healthy breath. They realize that breathing normally supports life and strength for our everyday lives. But, beyond just supporting physical life, the power of breath also empowers our lives in a way that we don’t always consider.
As I write this, I myself am slowly healing from the effects of COVID-19 on my body. I even purchased ‘Breathe Right’ nasal strips to help open my airways better. As I read the instructions on how to use the strips, I asked myself what exactly does it mean to ‘breath right?’ How do we effectively make use of every breath we are given? From a Christian perspective, healthy breathing means more than just body functions. The ‘breath’ that is in us was put there by God himself. God literally gave mankind his powerful breath. “Then the Lord God formed a man from the dust of the ground and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life, and the man became a living being,” (Genesis 2:7).
The same breath of God that was able to create the universe by just speaking is inside each and every one of us. This means that the life-giving power, the Spirit of God, dwells in us. That Spirit is what animates and connects us directly to God. The word pneuma in Biblical Greek represents the concepts of breath, spirit and wind. It is no coincidence that these three concepts are connected. When the Spirit of God is mentioned in the Bible, it is almost always represented by ‘pneuma.’ God breathed his spirit into us and that spirit is the wind that powers our existence.
The many hundreds of mental and physical processes required for us to function on a daily basis happen without our conscious thought. That is the power of breath within us. This powerful breath from God also grants us a power to create words that impact our world. Proverbs 18:21 reminds us “Death and life are in the power of the tongue, and those who love it will eat its fruits.” Like God, our breath does more than just circulate oxygen. It unleashes power and authority into the world. Our breath can create positive or negative impacts to those around us. The way we ‘breathe right’ is to recognize just how powerful our breath can be.
Consider what impact you have every time you breathe. Take a moment to remember how your complex body functions so fluidly and proficiently thanks to the power of your breath. Appreciate each breath you take and remind yourself that God chose to breathe his powerful breath into you. “The Spirit of God has made me, and the breath of the Almighty gives me life,” (Job 33:4). Breathe confidently and use that breath to create good things. Breathe well, breathe right.
Andrew McCleary is pastor of life fellowship and community-based organization resource for the Tulare County Suicide Prevention Task Force. Prays Together is a rotating faith-based commentary and advice column among the pastors, and guest laypeople, of the First Presbyterian Church of Exeter, Church of Christ of Exeter, Nazarene Church of Exeter, Church of God of Exeter, the New Life Assembly of God and Rocky Hill Community Church and Lemon Cove Community Church.
This column is not a news article but the opinion of the writer and does not reflect the views of The Sun-Gazette newspaper.