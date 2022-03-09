The same breath of God that was able to create the universe by just speaking is inside each and every one of us. This means that the life-giving power, the Spirit of God, dwells in us. That Spirit is what animates and connects us directly to God. The word pneuma in Biblical Greek represents the concepts of breath, spirit and wind. It is no coincidence that these three concepts are connected. When the Spirit of God is mentioned in the Bible, it is almost always represented by ‘pneuma.’ God breathed his spirit into us and that spirit is the wind that powers our existence.

The many hundreds of mental and physical processes required for us to function on a daily basis happen without our conscious thought. That is the power of breath within us. This powerful breath from God also grants us a power to create words that impact our world. Proverbs 18:21 reminds us “Death and life are in the power of the tongue, and those who love it will eat its fruits.” Like God, our breath does more than just circulate oxygen. It unleashes power and authority into the world. Our breath can create positive or negative impacts to those around us. The way we ‘breathe right’ is to recognize just how powerful our breath can be.

Consider what impact you have every time you breathe. Take a moment to remember how your complex body functions so fluidly and proficiently thanks to the power of your breath. Appreciate each breath you take and remind yourself that God chose to breathe his powerful breath into you. “The Spirit of God has made me, and the breath of the Almighty gives me life,” (Job 33:4). Breathe confidently and use that breath to create good things. Breathe well, breathe right.

Andrew McCleary is pastor of life fellowship and community-based organization resource for the Tulare County Suicide Prevention Task Force. Prays Together is a rotating faith-based commentary and advice column among the pastors, and guest laypeople, of the First Presbyterian Church of Exeter, Church of Christ of Exeter, Nazarene Church of Exeter, Church of God of Exeter, the New Life Assembly of God and Rocky Hill Community Church and Lemon Cove Community Church.

