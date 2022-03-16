Assurance or Presumption?

Near the end of the Gospel of John he says, “Now Jesus did many other miraculous signs in the presence of the disciples, which are not written in this book; but these are written so that you may believe that Jesus is the Christ, the Son of God, and that by believing you may have life in his name,” (John 20:30-31). In other words, John said he wrote his account of the life of Christ so that the readers would believe who Jesus is, why he came and died on the Cross for them, and how through believing in Him, they could have the assurance of eternal life.

When Jesus was crucified, there were two criminals that were being crucified with him, one on each side. One of them joined in with the religious leaders and the Roman soldiers who were mocking Jesus. He said, “Aren’t you the Messiah? Save yourself and us!” (Luke 23:39). But the other thief came to the defense of Jesus. He, in fact, rebuked the thief who was making fun of Jesus. He said, “Don’t you fear God, since you are under the same sentence. We are punished justly, for we are getting what our deeds deserve. But this man has done nothing wrong.” He then said to Jesus, “Jesus, remember me when you come in your kingdom,” (Luke 23: 40-42).

The response of Jesus to the second thief is so reassuring. Jesus said, “I tell you the truth, today you will be with me in Paradise.” The first thief was unrepentant and didn’t believe who Jesus was. The second thief acknowledged that he deserved the just punishment he was receiving. But he realized who Jesus was. He addressed him as “Jesus” (which means savior). He acknowledged his kingship and he entrusted his future into Jesus’ hands. As a result, he was given the assurance that he would be with Jesus that very day in Paradise. It wasn’t because of any good works the thief had done, but simply because he believed who Jesus was and trusted in God’s mercy to him in Christ.