Assurance or Presumption?

The past two years have been very unsettling for most of us, as we’ve gone through the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic. Then add to that the fears and uncertainties of our lives as Russia has invaded Ukraine. What once seemed so safe, secure and predictable has shaken the very foundations, as it were, of our society. We’re having to face the reality of our own mortality in ways that some of us have never had to do before.
If you will, let me ask a question: “Have you ever come to the place in your spiritual life where you can say with certainty that you will go to Heaven when you die?” Some of you might say that’s a rather presumptuous question, because you believe that no one can really know that for sure. Your answer might be, “I hope so.” Or maybe you think God is grading your life “on a curve,” as a teacher might do, and you’re hoping you’ve been “good enough.” You trusting that those good things you’ve done in life will outweigh the bad.
Near the end of the Gospel of John he says, “Now Jesus did many other miraculous signs in the presence of the disciples, which are not written in this book; but these are written so that you may believe that Jesus is the Christ, the Son of God, and that by believing you may have life in his name,” (John 20:30-31). In other words, John said he wrote his account of the life of Christ so that the readers would believe who Jesus is, why he came and died on the Cross for them, and how through believing in Him, they could have the assurance of eternal life.
When Jesus was crucified, there were two criminals that were being crucified with him, one on each side. One of them joined in with the religious leaders and the Roman soldiers who were mocking Jesus. He said, “Aren’t you the Messiah? Save yourself and us!” (Luke 23:39). But the other thief came to the defense of Jesus. He, in fact, rebuked the thief who was making fun of Jesus. He said, “Don’t you fear God, since you are under the same sentence. We are punished justly, for we are getting what our deeds deserve. But this man has done nothing wrong.” He then said to Jesus, “Jesus, remember me when you come in your kingdom,” (Luke 23: 40-42).
The response of Jesus to the second thief is so reassuring. Jesus said, “I tell you the truth, today you will be with me in Paradise.” The first thief was unrepentant and didn’t believe who Jesus was. The second thief acknowledged that he deserved the just punishment he was receiving. But he realized who Jesus was. He addressed him as “Jesus” (which means savior). He acknowledged his kingship and he entrusted his future into Jesus’ hands. As a result, he was given the assurance that he would be with Jesus that very day in Paradise. It wasn’t because of any good works the thief had done, but simply because he believed who Jesus was and trusted in God’s mercy to him in Christ.
As the words to a song by Matt Boswell say so well: “What love could remember no wrongs we had done. Omniscient, all knowing, He counts not the sum. Thrown into a sea without bottom or shore. Our sins they are many, His mercy is more. What riches of kindness He lavished on us. His blood was the payment. His life was the cost. We stood ‘neath a debt we could never afford. Our sins they are many, His mercy is more.” And the chorus: “Praise the Lord, His mercy is more. Stronger than darkness, new every morn. Our sins they are many, His mercy is more.”
