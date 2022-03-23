Hide and Seek

Well, that was a game, of course, but there are still times when some of us may play this “game” in real life. But now it’s no longer a game. It takes place when we do something wrong, either because we broke the law (maybe one of the Ten Commandments), or perhaps because we hurt someone in some way (stole from them, lied to them, gossiped about them…). Well you get the picture. We did bad and didn’t want anyone to know about it. That’s basically what took place in the Garden of Eden when you think about it. Adam and Eve disobeyed God by eating that “forbidden fruit.” As a result, they attempted to hide from God. Impossible to do, of course. Yet, from that day forward, that has become our default mode as human beings when we do wrong. We sin. We try to cover it up. We blame others. We make excuses. But in short, we try to hide. The point in all this is that we’re are all separated from God by our sin. We often hide from Him in fear, like Adam and Eve did. But the message of the Bible tells us the Good News that God has made provision for the forgiveness of our sin and restored fellowship with Him. That provision is through the death of Jesus Christ, God’s Son, on the Cross. What we may not realize is that God is seeking us! Jesus said in Luke 19:10 that he had come to seek and to save what was lost. He taught a parable about a shepherd with 100 sheep. When one of them wandered away, he went after it and searched until he found it. And when he did, he rejoiced over having found that one lost sheep. That’s actually the message of Easter when you think about it. We all have sinned. We all have fallen short. But Jesus paid the debt for our sins on the Cross. Isaiah 53:5-6 puts it this way, “He was pierced for our transgressions, he was crushed for our iniquities; the punishment that brought us peace was on him, and by his wounds we are healed. We all, like sheep, have gone astray, each of us has turned to our own way; and the Lord has laid on him the iniquity of us all.”

John 3:16 is our hope for today, and for the future: “For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.” Climb out of your hiding place and receive his gift to you of forgiveness and eternal life. You’ll find He’s been looking for you! You don’t need to hide anymore.

Jim Newman is pastor of the First Presbyterian Church in Exeter. Prays Together is a rotating faith-based commentary and advice column among the pastors, and guest laypeople, of the First Presbyterian Church of Exeter, Church of Christ of Exeter, Nazarene Church of Exeter, Church of God of Exeter, the New Life Assembly of God and Rocky Hill Community Church and Lemon Cove Community Church.

