Where do you go for wisdom when you need help in making those big decisions in life?
Who do you trust to help you as you try to navigate the difficult challenges you face? You can choose to just trust yourself and your own wisdom. You know, just do what seems best to you. You could also go along with “the crowd,” the secular culture, and do what everybody else is doing. A better option would be to seek counsel from your parents, or from a trusted friend who knows you well and is concerned about your best interests. But as I see it, the best help comes from God, trusting in His Word, and being sensitive to the leading of His Spirit.
Someone once said, “Love God and do what you want!” I’m afraid that could lead to a lot of pain and frustration in your life if you don’t know what it means to love God. Psalm 37:4 helps to clarify that a bit more: “Delight yourself in the Lord and He will give you the desires of your heart.” How do you delight yourself in the Lord? Seek to know Him. Read and meditate on His word. Spend time with Him in prayer and worship. As you do, you’ll find that His desires for you will become your desires, too.
There’s a particular passage of Scripture which I have called my “life verse” since I was a child. It has had a profound impact on me throughout my life, as I’ve had to make both big and small decisions. The passage is Proverbs 3:5-6. “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and do not lean on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge him and he will direct your paths.”
As we read the passage it says that we are to “Trust in the Lord,” not half-heartedly, but “with all of our heart.” Do you really want His help? Are you sure you want His wisdom? Then fully trust Him. James 1:5-8 puts it this way: “If any of you lacks wisdom, you should ask God, who gives generously to all without finding fault, and it will be given to you. But when you ask, you must believe and not doubt, because the one who doubts is like a wave of the sea, blown and tossed by the wind. That person should not expect to receive anything from the Lord. Such a person is double-minded and unstable in all they do.” Trusting Him brings stability. He is our strength and refuge. He is our Shepherd who leads and guides us. The Lord knows the way through the wilderness. “All we have to do is follow,” as the old gospel chorus put it.
The next verse says, “In all your ways acknowledge Him.” All your ways, not just some of your ways. To “acknowledge” means to recognize that He is God, that He’s in control and that He knows the best way to go. It means to accept his counsel and to confess that we need His help! The promise is that “He will direct your paths,” or as a newer translation puts it, “He will make your paths straight.” He will then remove obstacles from your path and lead you to his goal for your life. The goal that will both bring him glory, and bring you His joy, peace and hope.
Jim Newman is pastor of the First Presbyterian Church in Exeter. He may be reached by calling 559-592-2367 or by emailing [email protected]. Prays Together is a rotating faith-based commentary and advice column among the pastors, and guest laypeople, of the First Presbyterian Church of Exeter, Church of Christ of Exeter, Nazarene Church of Exeter, Church of God of Exeter, the New Life Assembly of God and Rocky Hill Community Church and Lemon Cove Community Church.
