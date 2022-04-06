Where do you go for wisdom when you need help in making those big decisions in life?

Who do you trust to help you as you try to navigate the difficult challenges you face? You can choose to just trust yourself and your own wisdom. You know, just do what seems best to you. You could also go along with “the crowd,” the secular culture, and do what everybody else is doing. A better option would be to seek counsel from your parents, or from a trusted friend who knows you well and is concerned about your best interests. But as I see it, the best help comes from God, trusting in His Word, and being sensitive to the leading of His Spirit.

Someone once said, “Love God and do what you want!” I’m afraid that could lead to a lot of pain and frustration in your life if you don’t know what it means to love God. Psalm 37:4 helps to clarify that a bit more: “Delight yourself in the Lord and He will give you the desires of your heart.” How do you delight yourself in the Lord? Seek to know Him. Read and meditate on His word. Spend time with Him in prayer and worship. As you do, you’ll find that His desires for you will become your desires, too.

There’s a particular passage of Scripture which I have called my “life verse” since I was a child. It has had a profound impact on me throughout my life, as I’ve had to make both big and small decisions. The passage is Proverbs 3:5-6. “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and do not lean on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge him and he will direct your paths.”