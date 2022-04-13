A simple service is planned each year by the Exeter Ministerial Association. It begins with prayer and the singing of a few familiar Easter hymns and choruses. A brief message is given from God’s Word, a benediction and the service comes to a close. There’s something very special about gathering out in the open with other believers this way. It somehow captures some of the hope, joy and excitement of that first Resurrection morning.

I especially remember one year when a Christian drama group was invited to lead our service. Two of the team members spoke to us, using one of their dramatic dialogues. All of a sudden, we heard someone coming up over the crest of the hill shouting and running towards us. It was a little scary at first, but then we understood what he was saying: “He is risen! He is risen!” I still find myself tearing up a bit and feeling a great sense of joy when I think about it.

Other special memories include a high school youth group from one of our churches who used to carry a large wooden cross up the hill every year. That was always a moving experience. A funny thing was when one of the cattle wandered toward our group and began to “moo!” In short, celebrating Easter Sunrise on Rocky Hill is always a very special way to celebrate the Resurrection. Attend your local church if at all possible this Easter, but if you can, why not begin the day of celebration in a place where you can watch the sun rise over the Sierra Nevada mountains? It’s awesome!