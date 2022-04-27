Encouragement for Today

Nahum 1:7 tells us to remember who God is when we’re feeling afraid or doubting his love for us. “The Lord is good, a stronghold in the day of trouble. He knows those who trust in Him.”

Jeremiah 29:11 can bring us peace when we’re struggling with fear of the future. “For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.”

James 4:8 is a reminder that there is something we can do when God seems so far away. “Draw near to God, and he will draw near to you.” We draw near through prayer, praise and reading his Word.

Psalm 40:1-3 can be a lifesaver when feelings of hopelessness crowd into our life. Try to be patient. Help is on the way! “I waited patiently for the Lord; he turned to me and heard my cry. He lifted me out of the slimy pit, out of the mud and mire; he set my feet on a rock and gave me a firm place to stand. He put a new song in my mouth, a hymn of praise to our God. Many will see and fear the Lord and put their trust in him.”

Deuteronomy 31:6 brings us comfort when we’re feeling alone and afraid. He hasn’t forgotten you! “Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid or terrified because of them, for the Lord your God goes with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you.”

Jim Newman is pastor of the First Presbyterian Church in Exeter. He may be reached by calling 559-592-2367 or by emailing [email protected]. Prays Together is a rotating faith-based commentary and advice column among the pastors, and guest laypeople, of the First Presbyterian Church of Exeter, Church of Christ of Exeter, Nazarene Church of Exeter, Church of God of Exeter, the New Life Assembly of God and Rocky Hill Community Church and Lemon Cove Community Church.

This column is not a news article but the opinion of the writer and does not reflect the views of The Sun-Gazette newspaper.