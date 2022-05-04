Note that it’s the way of the righteous person that is truly “blessed,” (happy). That’s because their counsel for living life does not come from the world around them, (i.e., those who scoff at the things of God and rebel against Him). Rather, their delight is in the Word of God, and they meditate on it day and night. The result is that their life will be fruitful. They flourish and prosper in life. Their destiny is under God’s tender watch and care.

Verses 4-6 go on to say that the way of the wicked person doesn’t end well because they scorn and mock the things of God. Their life will become like the chaff from the wheat, blown in the wind. Their destiny will be that they “will not stand in the judgment.” Their life won’t measure-up on judgment day They won’t be a part of the congregation of God’s people in eternity. They will, in fact, perish.

There are many voices crying out to us today, saying, “This is the way!” …the way to happiness, …the way to pleasure, …the way to success and popularity, …the way to God. But we need to remember what God’s Word says, “There is a way that seems right to a person, but in the end, it leads to death,” (Proverbs 16:25). Following Jesus is the way that leads to life. He said in John 10:10, “The thief comes only to steal, kill and destroy. I have come that you might have life, and have it to the full.” Let’s walk in His ways because… He is the way!

Jim Newman is pastor of the First Presbyterian Church in Exeter. Prays Together is a rotating faith-based commentary and advice column among the pastors, and guest laypeople, of the First Presbyterian Church of Exeter, Church of Christ of Exeter, Nazarene Church of Exeter, Church of God of Exeter, the New Life Assembly of God and Rocky Hill Community Church and Lemon Cove Community Church.

