Have you ever been hurt by circumstances that seem to you cut to the bone? Do you sometimes wonder how in the world you will ever get over it? We seem to try every other solution except God.

Proverbs 15:13 says, “A merry heart makes a cheerful countenance. But by sorrow of the heart the spirit is broken.” Sometimes we carry these hurts with us for years without receiving an answer to them. We allow them to control our lives, and by doing so they affect our relationship with other people. Even our relationship with God is hindered because we hold on to this “thing,” instead of turning it over to God to handle it. Proverbs 3:5-6 says, “Trust in the Lord with all thine heart, and lean not unto thy own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy path.” You may say, “Preacher, how do you know this?” I serve someone who does know. His Word for us says not to lean on our own understanding. Our job is to trust the Lord with our whole heart.

If that spiritual connection is lost between you and God, then it may seem impossible to continue on with your life. But just remember. Your help comes from the Lord. The ultimate price has been paid in advance for you. All you have to do is accept it by faith. If the life you are living seems to be going in circles, and it feels like you are going nowhere, just turn your life over to Jesus. He “can” and “will” make a difference in your life for eternity. You don’t have to continue to be spiritually broken. Come and let God fix your broken heart. He is the mender of broken hearts. God cares about you! God knows!

Larry Folkner is pastor at the Exeter Church of God. Prays Together is a rotating faith-based commentary and advice column among the pastors of the First Presbyterian Church of Exeter, Church of Christ of Exeter, Nazarene Church of Exeter, Church of God of Exeter, the New Life Assembly of God and Rocky Hill Community Church as well as the Lemon Cove Community Church.

