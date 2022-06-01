He’s Calling Your Name

In a sheepfold sometimes several different flocks can sleep together for the night. In the morning the sheep listen for the voice of their shepherd and follow him out to the pasture. They recognize their shepherd’s voice, mainly because they have spent so many years together and they trust him.

How about you? Are you close enough to the Lord to hear and recognize the voice of the Shepherd? Are you even listening for his voice? There are so many voices crying out these days, telling you to listen to them and follow their ways. How we need to listen for the voice of our shepherd and follow the voice of the One who knows us, loves us and would lay down his life for us. Reading his Word is one way to do that. Maybe start with Psalm 23?

Notice, too, that the shepherd goes before his sheep, leading, and preparing the way. To me that implies the shepherd knows what dangers are ahead and also how to get us to the “green pastures” and the “still waters.” How we need to stay close to him and not to wander away, as we sheep are prone to do!

A few verses later in John chapter 10, Jesus gives us a description of the Good Shepherd. In fact, Jesus is that Good Shepherd. Listen to what John10:11 says about Him: “I am the good shepherd. The good shepherd lays down his life for the sheep.” That’s the first thing we learn about Jesus. He lays down his life for the sheep. In fact , in John 15:13 it says that “Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one’s life for one’s friends. That’s how much our shepherd loves and cares for us! He did that for us on the Cross of Calvary.

In John 10:14 Jesus goes on in his description of the Good Shepherd. He says, “I am the good shepherd. I know my sheep and my sheep know me.” The Lord, who is our shepherd, knows us! He knows everything about us, including our hurts, our needs, our struggles and our wanderings. And he loves us, watches over us and leads us. How He wants us to know Him more! Hey, listen! He may be calling your name right now!

Jim Newman is pastor of the First Presbyterian Church in Exeter. He may be reached by calling 559-592-2367 or by emailing [email protected]. Prays Together is a rotating faith-based commentary and advice column among the pastors, and guest laypeople, of the First Presbyterian Church of Exeter, Church of Christ of Exeter, Nazarene Church of Exeter, Church of God of Exeter, the New Life Assembly of God and Rocky Hill Community Church and Lemon Cove Community Church.

