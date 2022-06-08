Humble Hearts

In chapters 5 through 7 of the book of Matthew we come across one of Jesus’ most famous sermons. It’s called, “The Sermon on the Mount.” In these three chapters we find some of the basic principles of living life as a child of God in His kingdom. It examines our lives from “the inside-out.” The first eight verses of that sermon are called “The Beatitudes.” They reveal the fundamental attitudes of having a humble heart, something that seems so often missing in these days in which we live.

They begin by saying, “Blessed are the poor in spirit, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.” The poor in spirit are those who recognize their own spiritual poverty and their need for God. They’ve found true blessing is found in trusting God and seeking to know Him.

We then read, “Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted.” It is those who are mourning and grieving who are often the very ones who will experience the comfort of the Lord himself, for He draws near to the brokenhearted and binds-up their wounds.

The third beatitude teaches us, “Blessed are the meek, for they will inherit the earth.” It is not the proud or the bullies who win in the end, but rather those who are meek. The meek are those who find their strength in God. They have strength under control (His control). In their humility before God they have learned to trust Him, and they will also inherit His blessings.

Next we read, “Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for righteousness, for they will be filled.” These are those who sincerely seek to know God and to do what is right and pleasing to Him. They find that the deepest desires of their heart are satisfied in knowing Him. Psalm 34:7 puts it this way, “Delight yourself in the Lord and He will give you the desires of your heart.”