Not only can our words heal or hurt someone, but we are held accountable for every “empty word” we speak. So what constitutes an “empty word?” Well, any speech that does not show God’s love to the world. Colossians 4:5-6 states “Be wise in the way you act toward outsiders; make the most of every opportunity. Let your conversation be always full of grace, seasoned with salt, so that you may know how to answer everyone.” Our conversations are to be full of grace and seasoned with salt. Every word we speak not only determines whether others will trust us or have confidence in us, they also reflect whether God is in our hearts. What is in our hearts, is projected from our mouths. What we love and value is what we talk about.

God knows that the world is always watching Christians to see if they truly live the love and compassion of Jesus that we preach. Our mouths are one of the tools by which we share our faith in the love and power of God. That’s why it’s so important for us to avoid “empty words” whenever we speak. “But in your hearts revere Christ as Lord. Always be prepared to give an answer to everyone who asks you to give the reason for the hope that you have. But do this with gentleness and respect, keeping a clear conscience, so that those who speak maliciously against your good behavior in Christ may be ashamed of their slander,” (1 Peter 3:15-16).

Andrew McCleary is pastor of life fellowship and community-based organization resource for the Tulare County Suicide Prevention Task Force. Prays Together is a rotating faith-based commentary and advice column among the pastors, and guest laypeople, of the First Presbyterian Church of Exeter, Church of Christ of Exeter, Nazarene Church of Exeter, Church of God of Exeter, the New Life Assembly of God and Rocky Hill Community Church and Lemon Cove Community Church.

This column is not a news article but the opinion of the writer and does not reflect the views of The Sun-Gazette newspaper.