Taking Refuge in God

My main source of finding encouragement, strength and joy to face each day’s challenges comes from reading and studying the Bible. I especially love the book of Psalms. I have found that they not only help me in getting to know God better, but they also help me to express my thoughts and feelings to God in prayer. They help me in learning how to praise and give thanks to him. And they give me some needed understanding, as well as comfort, as I struggle with questions, hurts and suffering in my life.

In meditating on Psalm 11, I found a few insights about how to respond to and go through a crisis. David, the writer of the psalm, doesn’t exactly say what his crisis was, but I think we all can say that we’ve had similar feelings in the days in which we are living. Doesn’t it sometimes feel like the very foundations of our society are crumbling? What are we supposed to do?

Verse one gets us started on the right note. It simply says: “In the Lord I take refuge.” In him we find a safe place and comfort. There we acquire strength and find help in our time of need. Even though some may be telling us to “Flee like a bird to the mountains,” our best advice is to run to Him as our refuge.

Verses two describes how it can feel when evil seems to be shooting at you from the shadows. “For look, the wicked bend their bows; they set their arrows against the strings to shoot from the shadows at the upright in heart.” It’s danger which you can’t always see, but it’s also deadly. Where do we find safety? We can find refuge in the Lord!