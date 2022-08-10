Foolish Hearts, Faithful God

Psalm 14 begins with a very blunt statement: “The fool says in his heart there is no God.” Does that mean that all atheists are intellectually deficient? Absolutely not. Many of them are incredibly brilliant. But when the Bible speaks of being a fool, it’s speaking more about being morally deficient. This is a person who essentially has no place for God in their lives. They don’t want there to be a God because then they might have to change their lifestyle and believe the teachings of the Bible.

In the first three verses of Psalm 14 we find a rather morbid picture of this type of person, one who rules out even the possibility of there being a God. Verse one reads: “The fool says in his heart, ‘There is no God.’ They are corrupt, their deeds are vile; there is no one who does good.” Those who choose to not believe in God are described as being “corrupt.” What does that mean? One commentator says that the word translated “corrupt” has the meaning of being like milk which sours and goes bad. These persons eventually degenerate into doing more and more evil. The psalmist goes on to say that, in fact, “There is no one who does good,” meaning that all of us have been corrupted by sin in some way and on some level.