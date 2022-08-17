Are You Good Enough?

Psalm 15 begins with a question, which I’ll paraphrase here for you: “Lord, who is good enough to live in your holy presence?” The Bible makes it rather clear that, in and of ourselves, no one is. All of us have sinned and fallen short of God’s standards of holiness. Psalm 14:3 puts it this way, “All have turned away. All have become corrupt. There is no one who does good, not even one.” Jesus, in fact, is the only one who ever lived a sinless life.

In Psalm 15, David describes for us ten examples of godly behavior; ten things that cause you to ask yourself, “How well am I measuring up to these examples of goodness? Am I good enough to live in God’s holy presence?”

The first three examples are positive. We find them in verse two: “Their lives are blameless. They do what is right (i.e., what is good and pleases God). And they speak the truth from their heart.” The godly person lives with integrity. As someone has put it, “They are the same on the inside as they are on the outside.” Their conduct reflects the holy character of God. They seek to always speak the truth from their heart.