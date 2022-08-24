The Path of Life

One of the unspoken rules of our family when we go on a road trip is to not turn back if we forget something, unless, of course, we forgot one of the kids. We never did. I also don’t like to stop to ask for directions until I’m hopelessly lost, which has happened on a few occasions. And one last ‘road warrior’ principle, which I’ve learned the hard way, is this: Once you’ve made a wrong turn, and you finally realize that you’re going the wrong way, turn around! Go back to where you made the wrong turn. That’s the only way you’ll ever make it to where you want to go.
It must be human nature to not want to admit you’ve taken a wrong turn. It’s also rather humbling to have to turn your car around and retrace your route. But again, that’s the only way you can ever hope of reaching your planned destination. When using your GPS on a trip, it will usually “recalculate” and find another route. Unfortunately, that doesn’t work when you’re talking about your life. You’re either on the road to life, or on the road to destruction. You’ll need God’s help to help you find your way to Him.
In the Proverbs 16:25 it says, “There is a way that seems right to a person, but its end is the way of death.” Believe me. You don’t want to go that way. It’s a path that will lead you to destruction. Yet, a lot of people get on that path. Maybe it’s because everyone else seems to be taking that road, or perhaps they just don’t want to go God’s way. It’s like it says in Matthew 7:13-14. “Enter by the narrow gate. For the gate is wide and the way is easy that leads to destruction, and those who enter by it are many. For the gate is narrow and the way is hard that leads to life, and those who find it are few.”
It’s so refreshing to hear the words that Jesus said: “I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me,” (John 14:6). He is the way to true joy and happiness. He came that we might have life and have it to the full (John 10:10). He is the way to know eternal life, as John 3:16 makes so clear. “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life.”
Psalm 16:11 sums it up like this: “You make known to me the path of life. In your presence there is fullness of joy. At your right hand are pleasures forevermore.” God has made known to us the path of life. You can read about it in the Bible. He promises us fullness of joy in his presence, and pleasures that will last forever. Maybe it’s time for you to turn around and follow His directions to his way? The path of life.
Jim Newman is pastor of the First Presbyterian Church in Exeter. Prays Together is a rotating faith-based commentary and advice column among the pastors, and guest laypeople, of the First Presbyterian Church of Exeter, Church of Christ of Exeter, Nazarene Church of Exeter, Church of God of Exeter, the New Life Assembly of God and Rocky Hill Community Church and Lemon Cove Community Church.
