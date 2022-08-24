In the Proverbs 16:25 it says, “There is a way that seems right to a person, but its end is the way of death.” Believe me. You don’t want to go that way. It’s a path that will lead you to destruction. Yet, a lot of people get on that path. Maybe it’s because everyone else seems to be taking that road, or perhaps they just don’t want to go God’s way. It’s like it says in Matthew 7:13-14. “Enter by the narrow gate. For the gate is wide and the way is easy that leads to destruction, and those who enter by it are many. For the gate is narrow and the way is hard that leads to life, and those who find it are few.”

It’s so refreshing to hear the words that Jesus said: “I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me,” (John 14:6). He is the way to true joy and happiness. He came that we might have life and have it to the full (John 10:10). He is the way to know eternal life, as John 3:16 makes so clear. “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life.”

Psalm 16:11 sums it up like this: “You make known to me the path of life. In your presence there is fullness of joy. At your right hand are pleasures forevermore.” God has made known to us the path of life. You can read about it in the Bible. He promises us fullness of joy in his presence, and pleasures that will last forever. Maybe it’s time for you to turn around and follow His directions to his way? The path of life.