The second half of Psalm 19 focuses on the Word of God. It speaks to us of the wisdom and value of knowing and studying the Bible. Here’s a little sampling from verses seven and eight: “The law of the Lord is perfect, refreshing the soul. The statutes of the Lord are trustworthy, making wise the simple. The precepts of the Lord are right, giving joy to the heart.” Verses ten and eleven speak of the great value of His Word: “They (the words of Scripture) are more precious than gold, than much pure gold; they are sweeter than honey, than honey from the honeycomb. By them your servant is warned; in keeping them there is great reward.” God has spoken to us through his Word, giving to us an unfailing compass and guide through life. It reveals what God is like and also his plan of redemption to make right what’s gone wrong in this world (the Fall of Man, i.e. sin). God has spoken.

The Psalm closes with these words: “May these words of my mouth and this meditation of my heart be pleasing in your sight, O Lord, my Rock and my Redeemer.” David longed to please God. He referred to him as his Lord, his Rock and his Redeemer. That in many ways looks ahead to the coming of Jesus Christ to this earth. And that’s the third way God has spoken to us: through his Son.

The beginning of the book of Hebrews tells us how: “In the past God spoke to our ancestors through the prophets at many times and in various ways, but in these last days he has spoken to us by his Son, whom he appointed heir of all things, and through whom also he made the universe. The Son is the radiance of God’s glory and the exact representation of his being, sustaining all things by his powerful word. After he had provided purification for sins, he sat down at the right hand of the Majesty in heaven.” God has revealed His plan for this world as seen in the death of Jesus Christ for our sins.

