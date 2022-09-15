Do You Have a Friend?

The world in which we live is not conducive to friendship. Social media has caused us to retreat within ourselves. I once heard a person boast of having over 500 friends on Facebook, but I suspect that, in reality, they may not have actually had many true friends at all. Facebook, Twitter and Instagram all tend toward shallowness and sharing only the positive things about ourselves, and not our real self.

The COVID virus, with all the isolation, quarantines, wearing of masks and keeping six feet apart from others, didn’t help much either in fostering friendship and relationships. The result has been a “pandemonic of loneliness,” as someone has called it. I read that in Great Britain they now have a “Minister of Loneliness” to help combat this problem that so many people are dealing with. Depression, fear and anxiety seem to being rampant as well, not to mention the huge increase in depression and suicidal tendencies. So what is the answer? I would suggest that, at least in part, it’s having a friend.

Proverbs 18:24 in the New King James Version says this: “A man who has friends must himself be friendly, but there is a friend who sticks closer than a brother.” The first part of the verse has been adapted into the saying, “To have a friend, be a friend.” That’s a good principle in and of itself. Yet the verse goes on to say, “But there is a friend who sticks closer than a brother.” Jesus has been that kind of a friend to me.