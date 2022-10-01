Turning Complaints into Praise

My heart was not in a good place.

As I picked up the half-washed dishes, only to have to rewash them, all I could think of was how burdensome all of this was and how I shouldn’t have to be doing this. My son should be the one, and it should have been done right the first time.

My emotions raged, and then a passage hit me. In Paul’s first letter to Thessalonica, 5:16-18, it says, “Rejoice always, pray without ceasing, give thanks in all circumstances; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you.”

All I could think about was, “Yeah, Paul, that’s easier said than done.” Then it hit me right between the eyes. There were blessings that God had for me right now. I had a floor to sweep. It was my floor, in my home, that God provided. We not only had dishes, but those dishes were dirty because of the wonderful food we had eaten the night before. I had a son right there helping me, and even though he didn’t do the job right the first time, he truly was willing to work with me to do it right this time, so I wouldn’t have to do it alone.

Then I thought about all the other times I would find myself complaining and how there was always a blessing amid the perceived disruptions. What if I would be willing to take the time to seek it? And to choose to rejoice always, pray without ceasing and give thanks to God for the blessings right in front of me? Like a home with floors that need to be swept to provide shelter and protection for my family.