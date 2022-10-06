How is it with us today? Have we lowered our expectations and lost enthusiasm because our prayers didn’t get answered in the way we thought they would? Have we become, Bland Believers? Ironically, for the church in Laodicea, it was their prosperity that brought-on part of their problem. God had blessed them greatly, and as a result, their dependence upon Him had dwindled! Their devotion to Him had dried up! The enemy of our soul knows that either prosperity or poverty can be a snare to God’s people.

When a Church becomes merely a social club, it has indeed become “Bland.” Why do we attend Church? Isn’t it to give God praise and thanksgiving, as well as to listen to a “word” that He has placed into the heart of the pastor? If we are showing-up to show off our latest clothes, trinkets, or stuff in general, we have definitely become the type of Church that makes the Lord’s stomach turn. No doubt Jesus is reaching for the Tums, or some other stomach acid reducer.

From the days of the prophet Zephaniah to now, mankind hasn’t really changed much. For that matter, God’s message to people hasn’t changed much either. Repent is still the message to the Bland Believer, or to the Non-Believer as well.

“The First Church of the Bland Believers” is neither believable nor desirable to the Lord, or to our society. Like yesterday’s coffee, the appeal is gone because the freshness has been lost.

How can believers go from being Bland to Believable? I do not have all of the answers, but I am sure we can start with a renewal of our commitment to Christ on a personal level. Then a person could progress to a regular Bible reading schedule and prayer time with the Lord.

God’s Word produces expectation, which gives way to enthusiasm as we see prayers answered. Joy enters our life again, and it spreads fast because it’s very contagious. Cap this off with regular church attendance and “Bland Believer” will never be your label.

Allen Whittenburg is pastor of the Abundant Life Tabernacle in Exeter. Prays Together is a rotating faith-based commentary and advice column among the pastors, and guest laypeople, of area churches.

