The Gobbler Giveaway

The Bible teaches us a very fundamental and essential principle that we would all be wise to live out. Especially as people of faith. Especially God’s Church. Ecclesiastes 4:9-12 says this:

“Two are better than one, because they have a good reward for their toil. For if they fall, one will lift up his fellow. But woe to him who is alone when he falls and has not another to lift him up! Again, if two lie together, they keep warm, but how can one keep warm alone? And though a man might prevail against one who is alone, two will withstand him—a threefold cord is not quickly broken.”

When alone, we are limited by our resources, talents, and abilities. However, when we come together and stand together in Christ, something amazing happens. What we are capable of is not just beyond our capabilities but beyond imagination. When Christ is the bond binding us together, there is truly nothing that can stop us in His Kingdom’s work. Jesus even says clearly in Matthew 16:18b, “I will build my church, and the gates of hell shall not prevail against it.”