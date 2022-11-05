The Gobbler Giveaway

The Bible teaches us a very fundamental and essential principle that we would all be wise to live out. Especially as people of faith. Especially God’s Church. Ecclesiastes 4:9-12 says this:
“Two are better than one, because they have a good reward for their toil. For if they fall, one will lift up his fellow. But woe to him who is alone when he falls and has not another to lift him up! Again, if two lie together, they keep warm, but how can one keep warm alone? And though a man might prevail against one who is alone, two will withstand him—a threefold cord is not quickly broken.”
When alone, we are limited by our resources, talents, and abilities. However, when we come together and stand together in Christ, something amazing happens. What we are capable of is not just beyond our capabilities but beyond imagination. When Christ is the bond binding us together, there is truly nothing that can stop us in His Kingdom’s work. Jesus even says clearly in Matthew 16:18b, “I will build my church, and the gates of hell shall not prevail against it.”
This is why here, in Exeter, California, we have formed the Exeter Ministerial Association to bring the body of Christ together in unity and purpose for Christ’s work here in Exeter. Our goal is to glorify the Lord Jesus Christ in promoting unity and fellowship among believers through worship, community events, and good works.
With this said, we would like to announce we are gathering together the local body of Christ to serve 150 families in our community with all the fixings for a complete Thanksgiving feast. The Exeter Ministerial Association, in conjunction with the Exeter Food Closet, is once again sponsoring the 2022 Gobbler Giveaway.
If you would like to register for food, please go to the following web address: chogexeter.org/gobbler. Each church is collecting the following various items to include in each box: a turkey or ham; 2x boxes of stuffing mix; 3x cans of green beans; 2x cans of cranberry sauce; a box of instant potatoes; 1x can of yams; a box of cornbread mix; and a ready-to-bake dessert.
We will be handing these boxes out in conjunction with our Annual Community Thanksgiving Celebration and Worship Service. This year it will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 6 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church which is located at 200 S. E. Street in Exeter.
Food pickups will be between 7 to 7:45 p.m. There are no restrictions on who can sign up, but we ask for only one box registration per household. To sign up simply go to: chogexeter.org/gobbler. Food provided this year by: The Exeter Church of Christ; New Life Assembly of God; Abundant Life Tabernacle; First Presbyterian Church; The Bridge; Church of God of Exeter; Exeter Iglesia del Nazeareno; Exeter Church of God (The Gathering); and other local brothers and sisters in Christ.
If you would like to join us in this endeavor, you can provide donations by mailing checks made to the Exeter Ministerial Association, P.O Box 141, Exeter CA 93221. Make sure to mark on the subject line: Gobbler.
Brandon Zoll is pastor of the Church of God of Exeter. He may be reached by calling 559-592-2631. Prays Together is a rotating faith-based commentary and advice column among the pastors, and guest laypeople, of the First Presbyterian Church of Exeter, Church of Christ of Exeter, Nazarene Church of Exeter, Church of God of Exeter, the New Life Assembly of God and Rocky Hill Community Church and Lemon Cove Community Church.
This column is not a news article but the opinion of the writer and does not reflect the views of The Sun-Gazette newspaper.