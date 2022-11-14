The ACTS of Prayer

Thirdly is “T” for thanksgiving. As we approach the Thanksgiving holiday I am sure we will be hearing this word a lot, but to actually be thankful brings forth a whole different feeling. According to Harvard Health Publishing, “gratitude is strongly and consistently associated with greater happiness. Gratitude helps people feel more positive emotions, relish good experiences, improve their health, deal with adversity, and build strong relationships.” How awesome is this! Even studies prove the positive benefits of having a thankful heart; how much more is it to tell God how thankful you are because of Him which leads to a stronger relationship with Him (see Philippians 4:6). Lastly, is “S” for supplication. Everyone has a request but there is something about humbly asking the God who created all things and makes the impossible be possible. The God that we serve may respond: “yes, “not yet” or “no.” But in all of our supplications, He will answer. I pray that these four aspects of prayer, can be of great help to you as you gather some ideas about what to talk to God about today.

Ruth Diaz is a field missionary for Child Evangelism Fellowship. To learn more about CEF, visit tinyurl.com/3cxmktxv. Prays Together is a rotating faith-based commentary and advice column among the pastors, and guest laypeople, of the First Presbyterian Church of Exeter, Church of Christ of Exeter, Nazarene Church of Exeter, Church of God of Exeter, the New Life Assembly of God and Rocky Hill Community Church and Lemon Cove Community Church.

This column is not a news article but the opinion of the writer and does not reflect the views of The Sun-Gazette newspaper.