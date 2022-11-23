Jesus, the Divine Dew

Just as the dew falls every morning on the earth, so his divine grace is manifested on the person who trusts in God. Our soul cries out for his presence. His grace is the dew that renews us day by day. Our hearts eagerly need his touch, like a flower that drinks from the dew that quenches its thirst. God’s grace to his people is the dew that falls to enable us to grow, move upward, and blossom like a lily. The lily, when it reaches its maximum height, becomes a beautiful flower. When believers abound in good works, we will reflect the character of Christ that will bring glory to his name. Our lives, nourished with divine dew, will advance along the path of holiness. Therefore, believers will reach the powerful experience and fruitfulness of the gospel, which is the expression of his divine grace.

Our God is day by day in the midst of his people, strengthening us and working in each one of us, so that we fulfill the purpose to which we were called.

Patty Barona is the new Spanish speaking pastor at Iglesia del Nazareno Nuevo Comienzo in Exeter. She is from Ecuador and has been serving in the Central Valley for the last 20 years and in Exeter the last six months. This column was translated to English by Ruth Diaz.

Prays Together is a rotating faith-based commentary and advice column among the pastors, and guest laypeople, of the First Presbyterian Church of Exeter, Church of Christ of Exeter, Nazarene Church of Exeter, Church of God of Exeter, the New Life Assembly of God and Rocky Hill Community Church and Lemon Cove Community Church.

