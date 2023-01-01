The Christmas Story Brings Us Hope

It had been revealed to him by the Holy Spirit that he would not die before he had seen the coming Messiah. He was about to see this promise fulfilled. Simeon, now a very old man, walked to the temple as usual, but on that day there was something very special. The Holy Spirit prompted him to go to the temple at a precise moment and at an exact time. What a big surprise awaited Simeon!! In the heart of this man burned a single truth, he would not die without first having seen the Savior. He continually expected this promise to be fulfilled This is why he tried to live as a just and pious man. Simeon was what we could call a true Christian. He was upright in dealing with his neighbor, and faithful to God in complying with the law.

This is how we must live and this is how we must grow. Simeon expected the consolation of Israel, for the time in which his people lived was one of the most difficult times in their history. The Roman Empire had the people under great oppression, including the imposition of unfair taxes. He understood that everything human and earthly was not lasting. Only God remains forever, only in Jesus, the Messiah, would there be consolation and salvation. What would this consolation consist of? It would be enlightenment to the Gentiles and glory to his people Israel.

Without Jesus, the world remains in darkness, paganism and idolatry. Irrationality surrounds our society. In a world that is said to be so modern, so advanced in science and technology, so connected through the use of social networks, there is yet this very sad reality that humanity has come to: we value the life of an animal more than that of a growing baby. It is a world where deceit and lies dominate and where evil continues to increase. To this world Jesus continues to offer his grace, the truth continues to show that only He is the way, and the only opportunity for salvation.