The last two verses show us how David turned to the Lord to bring hope to his seemingly hopeless situation. They also give us guidance for how we can face a new year amidst all the discouragements and depressing things that might cause us to despair.

Verse 5 begins this way, “But I will trust in your unfailing love.” David put his hope and trust in the Lord and His love for him—God’s unfailing, steadfast, lovingkindness. Unless we get our eyes off of our problems and difficulties, and until we stop complaining about God’s timing and seeming lack of concern for us, we will never see how God really does care. He is there, He is concerned for us. His timing is always perfect. But we must trust him. As it says in Proverbs 3:5-6, “Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and lean not on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge Him, and He will direct your paths.” That’s a great promise for us in this coming year.

Next, he says, “My heart rejoices in your salvation.” As David began to fix his eyes on the Lord and the salvation he brings, his gloom and depression was replaced with joy. God put music back in his heart. It says in verse 6, “I will sing the Lord’s praise.” As we focus on the Lord and look to Him who alone is worthy of our praise and worship, He will put a new song into our heart, too. We will be given the sure hope that God is working in our lives. He has heard our prayers.

Psalm 13 ends with this affirmation, “…for the Lord has been good to me.” (“He has dealt bountifully with me,” as another version translates it). David knew, as Nahum the prophet did, that “The Lord is good, a refuge in times of trouble, and He knows those who trust in Him, (Nahum 1:7).” He knows and cares about you, too! Are you trusting him for this coming year?And maybe consider reading “a Psalm a day” yourself. They’re a great way to get to know God better this year!

Jim Newman is pastor of the First Presbyterian Church in Exeter. He may be reached by calling 559-592-2367 or by emailing [email protected]. Prays Together is a rotating faith-based commentary and advice column among the pastors, and guest laypeople, of area churches.

This column is not a news article but the opinion of the writer and does not reflect the views of The Sun-Gazette newspaper.