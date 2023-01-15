God Revealed

As I consider some of the evidence for the existence of God, I have found that there are a many reasons to compel us that he is real. I also believe that God wants us to know that he exists, and that he wants us to know him, personally. He has chosen to reveal himself to us.
In Psalm 19 you can find two lines of evidence for God’s existence. Verses 1-6 speak of the evidence for God which is found in what he has created. Verse one says starts out with these words, “The heavens declare the glory of God.” This verse is an example of the type of evidence which is available to all. It has to do with the beauty and design of his handiwork in what he has made, from the limitless expanse of the universe around us, to the design and intricacy of the “simplest” cells and organisms. We call this “General Revelation.” In Paul’s letter to the Romans, 1:19-20, it tells us that “What may be known about God is plain to them (and us), because God has made it plain to them (and us). For since the creation of the world God’s invisible qualities—his eternal power and divine nature—have been clearly seen, being understood from what has been made, so that people are without excuse.” That means, there is no excuse for not believing that God exists.
In Psalm 19: 7-11, we find an example of what is called “Special Revelation.” It’s more specific, as well. We’re talking about God’s written Word, the Bible. In his Word we find profound wisdom and practical applications to all of life. Hebrews 4:12 tells us that the Word of God is alive and powerful and sharper than any two-edged sword. It shows us what we are really like and even discerns the thoughts and intentions of our hearts. That’s rather profound, I think. The practical part can be seen in 2 Timothy 3:16-17. It tells us that God’s Word is, literally, “breathed-out from Him.” It is useful for teaching about God and his ways. It also rebukes us when we get on “wrong paths,” and it corrects us, by helping us to get back on the right path. It also trains us how to live a life that pleases God, by staying on that path.
Listen to some of the descriptions which we find in Psalm 19 which show us the amazing benefits of the Word of God. It is “perfect” (complete) and “revives our souls.” It is also “sure” (trustworthy) and “makes wise the simple.” It is “right” (good) and “brings joy to our hearts.” The Word of the Lord is “pure” (without contamination) and “gives light to our eyes.” It endures forever because it is true. It is “more to be desired than gold, and sweeter than honey” to our hungering hearts. In God’s Word we are warned of dangers, and we also see the benefits of following and obeying it. There is great reward!
Psalm 19 ends with a little prayer. It’s not only great for the start of a new year, but good for each day of this coming year, as we seek to know God better and to live according to His ways: “May the words of my mouth and the meditation of my heart be pleasing in your sight, O Lord, my rock and my redeemer.”
