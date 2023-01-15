God Revealed

As I consider some of the evidence for the existence of God, I have found that there are a many reasons to compel us that he is real. I also believe that God wants us to know that he exists, and that he wants us to know him, personally. He has chosen to reveal himself to us.

In Psalm 19 you can find two lines of evidence for God’s existence. Verses 1-6 speak of the evidence for God which is found in what he has created. Verse one says starts out with these words, “The heavens declare the glory of God.” This verse is an example of the type of evidence which is available to all. It has to do with the beauty and design of his handiwork in what he has made, from the limitless expanse of the universe around us, to the design and intricacy of the “simplest” cells and organisms. We call this “General Revelation.” In Paul’s letter to the Romans, 1:19-20, it tells us that “What may be known about God is plain to them (and us), because God has made it plain to them (and us). For since the creation of the world God’s invisible qualities—his eternal power and divine nature—have been clearly seen, being understood from what has been made, so that people are without excuse.” That means, there is no excuse for not believing that God exists.