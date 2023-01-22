The Lord Knows

In verse five David says this: “You hem me in, behind and before, and lay your hand upon me.” The “hemming us in” may sound a little intrusive and restrictive in your life, but you need to remember that the Lord is also protecting you, much like the Shepherd in Psalm 23, who leads and guides you, protecting you with his “rod and staff.” And it’s comforting to know that the phrase, “you lay your hand upon me,” also can mean “a gentle touch,” much like when a parent puts their hand on your shoulder to reassure you and encourage you.

The psalmist closes this first section of the psalm by saying that knowing all these things is “too wonderful for me; it is high; I cannot attain to it.” God’s knowledge of us is so profound that we have trouble even fathoming it. Perhaps the most wonderful thing in all of this is that God, who knows everything about us, still loves us completely. “God demonstrated his love for us, in that, while we were sinners, Christ died for us,” (Romans 5:8). That’s also the Gospel! “For God so loved the world, that He gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in Him will not perish, but have everlasting life,” (John 3:16).

