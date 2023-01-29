This part of Psalm 139 closes by talking about how even the darkness cannot hide us from God. “If I say, ‘Surely the darkness shall cover me, and the light about me be night,’ even the darkness is not dark to you; and the night is bright as day, for darkness is as light with you” (vs. 11-12). Whenever I read that I think about the “Night Vision Goggles” that are used in the military. They are very useful in being able to see enemy soldiers who might be hiding in the darkness. Obviously, God doesn’t need them. He’s able to see everything, and he’s also present everywhere. That should be an encouragement to us. The Lord is with us. He knows what we’re going through. He hears our heart cries, he sees us in our need and He will help, comfort and encourage as we learn to trust him more.

I close with a prayer from St. Patrick: “Christ with me, Christ before me, Christ behind me, Christ in me, Christ beneath me, Christ above me, Christ on my right, Christ on my left, Christ when I lie down, Christ when I sit down, Christ when I arise, Christ in the heart of every man who thinks of me, Christ in the mouth of everyone who speaks of me, Christ in every eye that sees me, Christ in every ear that hears me.” The One who loves us more than anyone could ever love us is with us, and will never leave us nor forsake us!

Jim Newman is pastor of the First Presbyterian Church in Exeter. He may be reached by calling 559-592-2367 or by emailing [email protected]. Prays Together is a rotating faith-based commentary and advice column among the pastors, and guest laypeople, of area churches.

This column is not a news article but the opinion of the writer and does not reflect the views of The Sun-Gazette newspaper.