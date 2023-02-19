Even a casual glance at the news of our day will indicate that we have a serious problem in America. Violence, corruption and moral decay seem to be everywhere. While lawmakers are trying to address these issues, to some extent, they actually deal more with the symptoms than the root of our problems. The problems in our society stem from what I call, “The Big Topic of Sin.” Sin is a big topic and the Bible does not try to diminish or dilute man’s biggest problem. Paul David Tripp made the statement that “sin is a bigger problem than we think it is,” and I personally agree. Therefore, please consider the following three points.

First, sin is a bigger problem than we think it is. And God’s grace is more amazing than we are able to grasp with our finite minds. The people in the church of Galatia, (Galatians 3:1-5), had been listening to people who told them, in essence, that faith in Jesus Christ was not enough to save their soul. However, Jesus said in John 14:6, “I am the way, the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.” Truly, salvation comes through faith in Jesus Christ alone, “for we are saved by grace through faith,” (Ephesians 2:8). Additionally, we need to realize that sin is big and comprehensive. Sin alters every aspect of our person-hood (Paul Tripp), and every person in the “hood.” To give one example of how big sin really is, consider the following statement. “Most of us think we are really better than we really are.” That, my friend, is the power and delusion of sin! The Bible states clearly that all have sinned and come short of the glory or perfection of God, (Romans 3:23).