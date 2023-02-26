We Are New Creatures!

In the gospel of Mark 15:21-22 we see Simon of Cyrene heading to Jerusalem. He had no idea what would happen that day. He didn’t know that they would give him the Savior’s cross and force him to carry it to Golgotha. Surely Simon had other plans. But God allowed those plans to be interrupted so that Simon could carry out the good work that God had prepared beforehand for him to do. On the day of the Lord’s crucifixion, God’s plan for Simon was to carry that cross. Simon, whose name means “obedience,” could be part of the plan that God had designed for him. His path intersected with the path of Jesus and his path became the path of Jesus. May God help us so that each one of us has the perseverance and determination to do the same in our lives. May our paths intersect with those of Jesus. May we discern our call to walk towards “Golgotha,” to the death of our “I,” to leave the old man, to strip ourselves of the old self and walk in the new life that we have in Jesus.

In an increasingly individualistic world, Christ offers us a simple solution: to come and follow Him. This is living in Holiness.

This column is not a news article but the opinion of the writer and does not reflect the views of The Sun-Gazette newspaper.