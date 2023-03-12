I believe it’s because God wants us to pray to Him humbly, to acknowledge our need. To be forgiven you need to admit you’re a sinner. If you want help in finding the way home, it begins when your acknowledge that you’ve lost your way and need His help. If you realize you can’t handle a situation, you simply need to ask the Lord for His wisdom, strength, and guidance. Saying something like, “We’ve got this!” or “I’m good!” can be a way of telling God to back off and leave you alone. It can also be pride. But when we cry out to him in our time of need, he hears our cries and answers our prayers.

In verse 9 Jesus said, “Pray then like this…” And He proceeded to share the Lord’s Prayer with them, an great model for us of how to pray. Here is what Jesus taught them:

“Our Father in heaven, hallowed be your name. Your kingdom come, your will be done, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread, and forgive us our debts, as we also have forgiven our debtors. And lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil. For yours is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever. Amen.”

Notice that there are three requests that focus on God in the first part of the prayer: His holiness (to be respected,) his coming Kingdom (to be expected,) and his will to be done (uncontested). Then we find three requests that focus on our needs: our need for daily bread (both the physical and the spiritual), our need for forgiveness (receiving it and giving it), and our need for help against temptation and evil.

Know that when you pray humbly, expectantly and reverently the Lord hears and will answer your prayers—in His time, in His way and for His glory. Your Father knows best!

Prays Together is a rotating faith-based commentary and advice column among the pastors, and guest laypeople, of area churches.

