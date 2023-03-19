Dealing With Our Past

Are you tired of being chained to your past and carrying around emotional wounds, hurts and scars from broken relationships? Are there things that have held you in bondage? If so, I want you to know there is hope for you today.
We all have some emotional wounds that we received along life’s pathway. This world can be a cruel place to live in and to have to cope with. Circumstances and people can often devastate our lives. Words and actions from others, many times from our own family members, can hurt us. In Psalm 109:22 David said, “For I am poor and needy, and my heart is wounded within me.” Even David’s heart had been wounded. There are many people who try to hide their wounds and the abuse they have endured. Their outside may look okay, but their inside is continually in an uproar. They can never seem get relief from it. Today could be your day of deliverance.
As someone has said, “Don’t let your past hurts and failures hinder your present victory.”
You might even be saying, “Is there any hope for me to be delivered?” The answer is, “Yes. Absolutely!” Look at what this Scripture passage has to say from Isaiah 61:1-2, “The Spirit of the Lord God is upon me, because the Lord God hath anointed me to preach good tidings unto the meek. He hath sent me to bind up the brokenhearted, to proclaim liberty to the captives and the opening of the prison to them that are bound; to proclaim the acceptable year of the Lord, and the day of vengeance of our God; to comfort all that mourn.”
There are some people who are really hurting. God wants to heal the scars in their lives. The good news is that God is binding-up the brokenhearted, giving liberty to the captive, and setting people free from the prison of bondage of their past.
It’s been proven that people who’ve been hurt on the inside themselves, often hurt others. They need healing. If we’re going to break the cycle of hurting others because we have been hurt, then we must break the chains in our own lives first. That way it won’t continue to the next generation. It must stop with us. And the only way it will stop is if we identify the cause of the wound and allow the Lord to heal our broken heart. The following is a story that illustrates that for us. It’s called “A Bag of Nails.”
There was once a young boy who had a bad temper. His father wanted to teach him a lessons, so he gave him a bag of nails and told him that every time he lost his temper he must hammer a nail into the fence post. Over the course of the next few weeks the boy had nailed 39 nails into the fence. As he saw all the nails, he began to control his anger. The number of nails being driven into the fence dramatically decreased and it wasn’t long before the boy discovered that it was easier to hold his temper than to drive those nails into the fence. The day finally came when he didn’t lose his temper even once. Proud of himself, he couldn’t wait to tell his father.
Pleased, the father suggested that he now pull out one nail for each day that he could hold his temper. Several weeks went by. Finally the day came when the young boy was able to tell his father that all the nails were gone. Very gently, the father took his son by the hand and led him to the fence and said, “You have done very well my son.” He smiled. “But look at all the holes in the fence. The fence will never be the same.”
You see, when you say things in anger they leave permanent scars; just like those nails. No matter how many times you may say you’re sorry, the wounds will still be there. Jesus is the only one who can take away the scars of our past. He can help make this be your year of release from your past! Remember, to be victorious you must acknowledge you have been wounded. Victory can be yours today.
