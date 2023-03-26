Same Circumstance, Two Viewpoints

In the Bible there was a similar case when Moses commissioned 12 men for a special task. They had to spy out Canaan, the land that God had promised his people they would inherit. They had to make a study of the population, their military capabilities, their customs, the productivity of their land, and in short, all the details that would be useful for them in order to prepare for them to conquer it. These men did their job for 40 days and returned to deliver their report. You can read all about this in Numbers 13:25-29 and 13:31-33.

We learn that ten of them accomplished their mission and were clear, realistic, and specific. So far, there would have been nothing wrong with their report. However, the problem came when they emphasized all the negative things they saw. Their conclusion was, “We can’t do it! They are stronger than us and they’re giants.”

Let us remember that by now the people of Israel had had the opportunity to experience 40 years of pilgrimage in the desert, seeing the powerful hand of God do wonders in their favor.

They witnessed the Red Sea opened up and they walked through on dry land. They saw the glory of God every day in the middle of the camp in the form of a cloud in the morning and at night in a column of fire. They had manna that was bread from heaven to feed them. Their clothes and shoes never wore out. In short, God took care of them with love and faithfulness.

So why did they hesitate now? No other people in human history had the opportunity to experience the power of God like them; but now their conclusion was that they would not be able to conquer that land which God had promised to them. Their report does not give rise to faith. They saw everything through human eyes and, sadly, this is also the attitude of many children of God today.

We say, “God can’t do anything about my problem.” “Things are very difficult and maybe God has forgotten about me.” My question to you is, “Where are we standing in terms of our faith?” God has not changed and His power has not diminished. Let us believe in God’s promises. We have experienced His power yesterday, and we will see it again today, too. We cannot go back and forth between two thoughts, or we’ll become double-minded persons.