Trust in the Lord

When I take a look back over the years of my life, I can see how the Lord has always been faithful and led me in his ways. He’s always guided and directed my steps. The problem I tend to have is in the present, when I’ve not been sure what the next step might be in my life. What the Lord wants is that we would trust him, believing that He knows best and that he loves us and cares for us.

The second part of the passage says that “In all our ways we’re to acknowledge him, and he will direct our paths.” So how do we do that? For me that’s another way of telling us to trust him, and together it means that we seek to please him. We take time to read his Word, the Bible. And when we pray, we need to ask him for his help in directing our steps in life. We need to acknowledge him in every area of our lives.

I’d like to encourage you to find a “Life Verse” from God’s Word, too. You’ll find that even in your searching through Scripture passages, your life will be encouraged and enriched.

Hey! In just a few short days Easter will be upon us. Why not consider joining with others from Exeter and the surrounding towns as we gather on Rocky Hill for the Community Sunrise Service at 6:15 a.m.? Brandon Zoll from the Church of God of Exeter will bringing a brief message and their worship team will be leading us as we celebrate our risen Savior.