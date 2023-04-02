When I was young boy someone encouraged me to have a “Life Verse,” that is, a verse from the Bible that had special meaning to me and which would give inspiration and direction to me throughout my life. The Scripture passage which I chose was Proverbs 3:5-6, which says, “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and do not lean on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge him, and he will direct your paths.” Even to this day those two verses have continued to be an encouragement and guide for me.
The first part of the verse is so key. We are to “Trust in the Lord,” and we are to trust him with “all of our heart.” Along with that, we’re told to “not lean on our own understanding.” In many ways, I still struggle to not do that. My tendency is to lean on my own understanding. It’s not that I thought I knew better than God, of course not. But sometimes, by trying to figure everything out on my own, I failed to pray about things first, and didn’t really seek the Lord’s guidance. How foolish on my part, and how patient God was with me on his part.
When I take a look back over the years of my life, I can see how the Lord has always been faithful and led me in his ways. He’s always guided and directed my steps. The problem I tend to have is in the present, when I’ve not been sure what the next step might be in my life. What the Lord wants is that we would trust him, believing that He knows best and that he loves us and cares for us.
The second part of the passage says that “In all our ways we’re to acknowledge him, and he will direct our paths.” So how do we do that? For me that’s another way of telling us to trust him, and together it means that we seek to please him. We take time to read his Word, the Bible. And when we pray, we need to ask him for his help in directing our steps in life. We need to acknowledge him in every area of our lives.
I’d like to encourage you to find a “Life Verse” from God’s Word, too. You’ll find that even in your searching through Scripture passages, your life will be encouraged and enriched.
Hey! In just a few short days Easter will be upon us. Why not consider joining with others from Exeter and the surrounding towns as we gather on Rocky Hill for the Community Sunrise Service at 6:15 a.m.? Brandon Zoll from the Church of God of Exeter will bringing a brief message and their worship team will be leading us as we celebrate our risen Savior.
Jim Newman is pastor of the First Presbyterian Church in Exeter. He may be reached by calling 559-592-2367 or by emailing [email protected]. Prays Together is a rotating faith-based commentary and advice column among the pastors, and guest laypeople, of area churches.
