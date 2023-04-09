The resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead is, without question, one of the most important doctrines of the Christian faith. The Apostle Paul pointed this out in 1 Corinthians 15:17-19, “If Christ has not been raised, your faith is futile (empty) and you are still in your sins. Then those also who have fallen asleep (died) in Christ have perished. If in Christ we have hope in this life only, we are of all people most to be pitied.”

Many people accept that Jesus died on the Cross, but there are many who question whether he actually rose from the dead. They have a problem with the “Empty Tomb.” They would say that it is just a story that his followers made up, a myth. Here’s one reason to consider that it’s not a story, but rather a historical fact.

In the Gospel accounts we see that the first witnesses to the empty tomb were women. In Matthew 28:1-8 it says, “Now after the Sabbath, toward the dawn of the first day of the week, Mary Magdalene and the other Mary went to see the tomb. And behold, there was a great earthquake, for an angel of the Lord descended from heaven and came and rolled back the stone and sat on it. His appearance was like lightning, and his clothing white as snow. And for fear of him the guards trembled and became like dead men. But the angel said to the women, ‘Do not be afraid, for I know that you seek Jesus who was crucified. He is not here, for he has risen, as he said. Come, see the place where he lay. Then go quickly and tell his disciples that he has risen from the dead, and behold, he is going before you to Galilee; there you will see him. See, I have told you.’ So they departed quickly from the tomb with fear and great joy, and ran to tell his disciples.”