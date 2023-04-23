We’re told that the years of our life end like a “sigh” (verse nine). As we grow older we may sigh when we get up in the morning, or perhaps when come to the close of the day. The King James Version translates the verse this way, “We spend our years as a tale that is told.” They are like a story in that it has a beginning and an end. It has chapters that are happy and some that are sad. Some that make us laugh and others, cry. But it is our story, a story that hopefully includes a time when you encountered God in your life and came to know him in a personal way.

Another verse which brings us some wise counsel for our lives is verse twelve. “So teach us to number our days, that we may present to you a heart of wisdom.” True wisdom is to realize how fleeting life is and that we need to live our lives wisely. We need to make the most of the time we have on this earth, living with the priority of pleasing the Lord who made us for his himself, and for his glory. May we find ourselves praying, as the psalmist did: “Satisfy us in the morning with your steadfast love, that we may rejoice and be glad all of our days,” (Psalm 90:14).

