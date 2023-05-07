Matthew 13:45-46 is one of the shortest parables in the Bible, but it contains a great spiritual teaching. “The Pearl of Great Value,” the name sometimes given to this parable, tells us about a businessman who traveled to many places. In a certain location he found an extraordinary pearl and wanted to buy it. However, in order to acquire it, he had to sell everything he had to buy it.

What is the teaching the Lord Jesus expects us to learn from this parable? Just as that merchant sold everything he had because he found such a wonderful pearl, so Jesus sought us out. He loved us first, and gave himself for our ransom. The pearl of great value is the church. Each one of us are children bought by the sacrifice of our Savior on the cross of Calvary.

A pearl is formed inside of the oyster in a process that results from when some impurity or a grain of sand penetrates inside the shell. The oyster tries to expel this uncomfortable intruder and generates a substance called nacre until it is a beautiful and a valuable pearl is formed. Sin is like that intruder that enters the oyster. The Savior leads us on the path of sanctification to cleanse, purify and regenerate us through layers and layers of his blessed blood, to make us clean and without contamination. In this way, the church experiences the regenerating glory of the Lord.