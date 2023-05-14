A True Love

On some human level this is an accurate outlook, yet as Christians we are here to proclaim to you that there is in fact a greater love than any parent here this side of heaven can exhibit. It’s a love that has no imperfections and can never be seen in a negative light. That’s because it is a perfect love. It’s something that no human being can deliver, no matter how hard they, or we, might try. It’s a love that has always existed, since the beginning of time, and it’s available for us right now. It is a love that will last forever.

The love I’m referring to is the love of God. You see, as imperfect humans we were, and some still are, separated from God. We were cursed to spend an eternity alienated from the perfection which only the one true God can provide. Unable to save ourselves, God sent His only begotten Son to be the sacrifice for our missteps so that we are no longer disconnected from God. Instead, we are promised eternity in heaven because of faith in our Lord and Savior, Jesus, who is the Christ.