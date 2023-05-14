A True Love

Saint Paul wrote to the church in Corinth, “So now faith, hope, and love abide, these three; but the greatest of these is love,” (1 Corinthians 13:13). This coming Sunday households around the country will be celebrating Mother’s Day. It’s a wonderful time for children of all ages to remember their moms because of the love that they often poured out in nurturing their children. Whether relationships were good, or in some cases challenging, it is said that there is nothing greater than a mother’s love.
On some human level this is an accurate outlook, yet as Christians we are here to proclaim to you that there is in fact a greater love than any parent here this side of heaven can exhibit. It’s a love that has no imperfections and can never be seen in a negative light. That’s because it is a perfect love. It’s something that no human being can deliver, no matter how hard they, or we, might try. It’s a love that has always existed, since the beginning of time, and it’s available for us right now. It is a love that will last forever.
The love I’m referring to is the love of God. You see, as imperfect humans we were, and some still are, separated from God. We were cursed to spend an eternity alienated from the perfection which only the one true God can provide. Unable to save ourselves, God sent His only begotten Son to be the sacrifice for our missteps so that we are no longer disconnected from God. Instead, we are promised eternity in heaven because of faith in our Lord and Savior, Jesus, who is the Christ.
That is true love: giving your only Son to die on a cross and then raising Him from the dead after three days so that all who call on His name have the promise of also being raised from the dead.
However, as is the case with any relationship, we must connect ourselves to God if we wish to experience the gifts He has to offer. Connecting means exposing ourselves to the Word of God and being in communion with other believers so that we can grow in our faith. The Bible tells us in the book of Romans, “So faith comes from hearing, and hearing through the word of Christ.” (Romans 10:17).
God the Father is offering His love to me and to you, but only through His Son Jesus. Whether you shower your mother with gifts and cards, or need forgiveness and healing in a strained relationship, the best course of action for all of us is to hear the Word of God, exposing ourselves to a love that is so intense, it is unexplainable. In Jesus, this love is not reserved for mothers. It is for anyone who wishes to one day see Jesus, face to face, in a new heaven and new earth.
This Sunday, as you continue participating in the festivities of the day, may the Holy Spirit urge you to include Jesus. He’s the author and perfector of life, and the only one whom by we are able to attain eternity and receive a glorified resurrected body in heaven. Amen.
Prays Together is a rotating faith-based commentary and advice column among the pastors, and guest laypeople, of the First Presbyterian Church of Exeter, Church of Christ of Exeter, Nazarene Church of Exeter, Church of God of Exeter, the New Life Assembly of God and Rocky Hill Community Church and Lemon Cove Community Church.
This column is not a news article but the opinion of the writer and does not reflect the views of The Sun-Gazette newspaper.