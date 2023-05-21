A Mother’s Impact

Second, Timothy is charged to continue in his faith because he “knows those from whom he learned it,” (2 Timothy 3:14). This is a fascinating concept. Paul is telling Timothy that his knowledge of his grandmother’s and mother’s lives of faith will drive his own perseverance in the faith. This means that motherhood is about way more than just doing the laundry, putting dinner on the table, and running the kids around from one event to the other. The life of a godly mother can drive persevering faith in a son (or daughter).

Mothers, here’s the charge (and it applies to parents of either gender). The biggest impact you can have on your children is the quality of the faith life you pass down. When you feel yourself bogged down by the minutia all around you, remember to fight the good fight of faith because the quality of your faith has the power to shape the faith of the generation to come. If you feel like you’ve failed, it’s not too late. You can have another go. Remember, persistence pays off. Go get ‘em!

