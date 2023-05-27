Pentecost Is Coming!

It also fulfilled a promise which Jesus made during His life and ministry here on Earth in John 14:28, before His ascension to the Father, “I will not leave you as orphans; I will come to you.” That statement provided comfort to His disciples, who He had just been informed of His coming departure from them, a promise we see God bring about and fulfill.

How does an event which took place nearly 2,000 years ago have anything to do with us today, and why should we celebrate it? For those who believe, we must ask why we would not celebrate it. The fact is, just like God worked then, He is still working today. He is the same Spirit who is still doing today what He did back then. He is empowering His people in His church for the mission at hand. He is coming to us, providing us comfort and light in a dark world. He is leading, guiding and equipping us in exactly the way we are needing for the day, each and every day.

Because of this we should celebrate! And because of this we should eagerly wait in anticipation, knowing that just like the way He did back then, He is doing today. Can we pray boldly leading into this Pentecost Sunday just like they did, waiting in eager anticipation of this happening?

Come, Holy Spirit. Come.

