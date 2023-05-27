Pentecost Is Coming!

It will be helpful to read Acts 2:1-41 before reading this article. The celebration of Pentecost, May 28, is upon us. But what is Pentecost, and why is it important today? Why should the church celebrate Pentecost today? These are questions this writer finds many asking during this season and hopes to address in this short article.
The word “Pentecost” is a Greek word meaning “fifty.” It refers to the fiftieth day after the Jewish Passover, or, for those who believe in Jesus, after Easter. It is the fiftieth day after Jesus’ triumph over the grave. It is also known as the Feast of Weeks, which was a celebration of the Jewish people marking the end of the grain harvest.
Now, however, we know Pentecost as an historic event which took place nearly 2,000 years ago. It’s a beautiful day when we celebrate the historical birth of God’s Church, and the empowerment for its mission to bring the Gospel of Jesus Christ to the whole world. Luke, who wrote the book of Acts, described that historical account in chapter 2:1-41.
It was a moment which had been prophesied about in the prophets of old, like in Joel 2:28, where it says, “And it shall come to pass afterward, that I will pour out my Spirit on all flesh; your sons and your daughters shall prophesy, your old men shall dream dreams, and your young men shall see visions.”
Pentecost is the day on which we celebrate the fulfillment of what Jesus promised shortly before his ascension to be with the Father. He says in Acts 1:8, “But you will receive power when the Holy Spirit has come upon you, and you will be my witnesses in Jerusalem and in all Judea and Samaria, and to the end of the earth.” That was fulfilled in the following chapter in Acts 2:1-41, when the Spirit of God came in power upon His church. The Spirit empowered it for the mission at hand, giving His Church the empowerment it needed for the exact moment it found itself in. He also gave the gift of languages during a time when everyone from the known world in that time would have been gathered together for the celebration and feast in Jerusalem.
It also fulfilled a promise which Jesus made during His life and ministry here on Earth in John 14:28, before His ascension to the Father, “I will not leave you as orphans; I will come to you.” That statement provided comfort to His disciples, who He had just been informed of His coming departure from them, a promise we see God bring about and fulfill.
How does an event which took place nearly 2,000 years ago have anything to do with us today, and why should we celebrate it? For those who believe, we must ask why we would not celebrate it. The fact is, just like God worked then, He is still working today. He is the same Spirit who is still doing today what He did back then. He is empowering His people in His church for the mission at hand. He is coming to us, providing us comfort and light in a dark world. He is leading, guiding and equipping us in exactly the way we are needing for the day, each and every day.
Because of this we should celebrate! And because of this we should eagerly wait in anticipation, knowing that just like the way He did back then, He is doing today. Can we pray boldly leading into this Pentecost Sunday just like they did, waiting in eager anticipation of this happening?
Come, Holy Spirit. Come.
