The Brick of Discipline

In Nehemiah 5:1-19 we find some very important principles of leadership. When Nehemiah received the call to rebuild the walls of Jerusalem, he maintained a wise combination of strength, humility, strategy, trust in God, prayer, faith and courage. This is the character that every leader must achieve in order to fulfill the mission that God has entrusted to them. Nehemiah’s life teaches us many Biblical principles about leadership and demonstrates how God used this man to restore not only the city walls, but also the spiritual life of the Jewish people.
In this chapter of Nehemiah we see that he has to face the first challenge in his leadership. There was injustice taking place among his own people. Jerusalem was in economic crisis and many men had left their jobs to help with the reconstruction of the walls. Several noble and rich Jews had exploited their own brothers by lending them money, but then were abusing them with high interest. If they could not pay, their lands and possessions were taken away. Even their own sons and daughters were being taken as slaves.
Nehemiah quickly stops the work and calls on the people to gather together in front of the priests. The action he took was decisive and firm. All those who had abused their brothers would have to return what was unfairly taken, including the children who had been taken into slavery. This decision was made before the people and the priests, and as part of a pact with God which they agreed to fulfill.
What should we do when a situation arises in our leadership that threatens unity within the people of God? The first thing is to remember that the Kingdom of God will always come first above anything else. Therefore, we must root out any situation that the enemy can use to bring problems and instability. God’s Kingdom must be above personal preferences, human thoughts, or anything else that leads us to divisions and conflicts.
Nehemiah was not happy to see so much injustice. Problems like that could not interrupt the mission that God had entrusted to him. He would never allow so much abuse between brothers. There will be times when we, too, need to confront issues without delay. Nehemiah meditated, prayed and wisely put an end to those real situations that the people were facing.
A leader must face problems head on, with love and with grace. This led the nobles and officials of Jerusalem to repent, to take action on the matter and to make restitution. Nehemiah never took a passive position in the face of sin. And that is our responsibility, too. We cannot avoid problems. Challenges will continually come. But as long as we turn to God in prayer and have the determination to do what He demands of us, the work will continue for the glory of God.
Nehemiah’s vision was clear, and that allowed him to stand firm in the face of the problems and opposition that would come. He did not let anything get in the way of the work that had been entrusted to him. In moments of encouragement and progress, he never stopped turning his gaze and dependence on God. And in moments of discouragement and delays, he never doubted the great work that he was doing by the command of God.
