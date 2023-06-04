The Brick of Discipline

Nehemiah quickly stops the work and calls on the people to gather together in front of the priests. The action he took was decisive and firm. All those who had abused their brothers would have to return what was unfairly taken, including the children who had been taken into slavery. This decision was made before the people and the priests, and as part of a pact with God which they agreed to fulfill.

What should we do when a situation arises in our leadership that threatens unity within the people of God? The first thing is to remember that the Kingdom of God will always come first above anything else. Therefore, we must root out any situation that the enemy can use to bring problems and instability. God’s Kingdom must be above personal preferences, human thoughts, or anything else that leads us to divisions and conflicts.

Nehemiah was not happy to see so much injustice. Problems like that could not interrupt the mission that God had entrusted to him. He would never allow so much abuse between brothers. There will be times when we, too, need to confront issues without delay. Nehemiah meditated, prayed and wisely put an end to those real situations that the people were facing.