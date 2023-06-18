Sin Is a Big Topic

In Galatians 3:13-14 we read, “Christ hath redeemed us from the curse of the law, being made a curse for us: for it is written, Cursed is every one that hangs on a tree: That the blessing of Abraham might come on the Gentiles through Jesus Christ; that we might receive the promise of the Spirit through faith.”
Now the Bible is a very large book and the topics in it are literally endless. Therefore, I want to start this article with a quote that will teach us much about New Testament theology. This quote from Paul David Tripp centers on a foundation block of our salvation and therefore is a “Big Topic.” Here goes: “If you obey (God) for a thousand years, you’re no more accepted than when you first believed. Your acceptance is based on Christ’s righteousness, and not yours.” Wow! You and I can’t get more saved! We Can’t get more holy! We can’t get more cleansed! We can’t get “more” Christian than when we first believed. No one but Jesus can give righteousness to you and me. In John 14:6 Jesus said, “I am the way the truth and the life: no man comes unto the Father, but by me.” All of this points to one thing.
First: Sin is a bigger disaster or problem than we think it is! Additionally, God’s grace is more amazing than we are able to grasp in our finite minds. The Galatian Christians had been listening to the wrong voices about salvation. What “voices” do you listen to concerning how to become a Christian? Do we listen to the “opinions” of others about being a Christian, or do we look to what the Bible says? Simply stated: Sin is so big that only Jesus can break its power over a human being! Sin alters every aspect of your personhood! (and every person in “The Hood.”) Sin is so Big that no amount of strength or motivation can overcome it, humanly speaking. Sin fools us and makes fools of us. About the time we overcome one fault, we find many others have taken its place. We delude ourselves if we think we can reach the pinnacle of God’s perfection on our own. My pastor once said, “Most of us think that we’re better than we really are!”
The second fact about sin is this: “Sin” cannot be deleted (as we say in “computer talk”) by “good works.” We hear a lot of people at the beginning of a new year stating their New Year’s Resolutions to “become a better person,” (or to turn over a new leaf). Google says; 43% of all people expect to fail before February! Almost one out of four quit within the first week of their resolution! Only nine percent see their resolution to the end! Most people quit on the second Friday of the month, and successful people are likely to experience fourteen slip-ups during a two-year period! So you see, Sin is a Bigger problem that we think it is! No person has ever “earned” God’s favor, except Jesus Christ. That means the rest of us have all failed!
Consider now my third point: Sin’s remedy only comes from Jesus Christ’s redemption for mankind which He secured for us upon the Cross. Unless we approach God through His sinless son, Jesus, we cannot reach God at all! Why is this? Because Sin is Too Big. God’s bar of purity is too high; far beyond the reach of any human. Here’s a mind-blowing thought. Sin is so bad that Jesus didn’t come to save the “righteous,” because there were no righteous people to be found! The Shed blood and the righteousness of Christ is the only thing that can cleanse us from the “Big Problem” of Sin.
Finally: The Good News is that Jesus Christ is bigger than our “Big Topic” called sin! Anyone can ask Jesus to break the power of sin in their lives. He will do it if we’re sincere as we ask. One prayer can transform anyone from a life of condemnation, to a life of purpose. From a life of disappointment, to a life of hope. And from a life of anxiety to a life of peace that passes all understanding. Sin is a “Big Topic,” but “Jesus Christ is the Biggest Topic.”
Prays Together is a rotating faith-based commentary and advice column among the pastors, and guest laypeople, of the First Presbyterian Church of Exeter, Church of Christ of Exeter, Nazarene Church of Exeter, Church of God of Exeter, the New Life Assembly of God and Rocky Hill Community Church and Lemon Cove Community Church.
This column is not a news article but the opinion of the writer and does not reflect the views of The Sun-Gazette newspaper.