Sin Is a Big Topic

First: Sin is a bigger disaster or problem than we think it is! Additionally, God’s grace is more amazing than we are able to grasp in our finite minds. The Galatian Christians had been listening to the wrong voices about salvation. What “voices” do you listen to concerning how to become a Christian? Do we listen to the “opinions” of others about being a Christian, or do we look to what the Bible says? Simply stated: Sin is so big that only Jesus can break its power over a human being! Sin alters every aspect of your personhood! (and every person in “The Hood.”) Sin is so Big that no amount of strength or motivation can overcome it, humanly speaking. Sin fools us and makes fools of us. About the time we overcome one fault, we find many others have taken its place. We delude ourselves if we think we can reach the pinnacle of God’s perfection on our own. My pastor once said, “Most of us think that we’re better than we really are!”

The second fact about sin is this: “Sin” cannot be deleted (as we say in “computer talk”) by “good works.” We hear a lot of people at the beginning of a new year stating their New Year’s Resolutions to “become a better person,” (or to turn over a new leaf). Google says; 43% of all people expect to fail before February! Almost one out of four quit within the first week of their resolution! Only nine percent see their resolution to the end! Most people quit on the second Friday of the month, and successful people are likely to experience fourteen slip-ups during a two-year period! So you see, Sin is a Bigger problem that we think it is! No person has ever “earned” God’s favor, except Jesus Christ. That means the rest of us have all failed!