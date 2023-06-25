“Be on your guard; stand firm in the faith,” 1 Corinthians 16:13. Many Christians today feel that our faith is under assault. Some parts of our society seem to be on an all-out revolt against God. Many wonder what to do? Recently, our church has begun a study of the 40 recorded parables which Jesus used to teach during His ministry. Co-pastor, Stephanie Genetti, taught a wonderful lesson regarding the parable of the “Lamp on a Stand” which is recorded in Mark 4:21,22. Jesus said to them, “Do you bring in a lamp to put it under a bowl or a bed? Instead, don’t you put it on its stand? For whatever is hidden is meant to be disclosed, and whatever is concealed is meant to be brought out into the open.”
How does this apply to Christians during this cultural climate? Peter instructs, “Sanctify the Lord God in your hearts, and always be ready to give a defense to everyone who asks you a reason for the hope that is in you, with gentleness and reverence” (1 Peter 3:15). Rev. Charles Spurgeon once said, “The Bible is not the light of the world, it is the light of the Church. But the world does not read the Bible, the world reads Christians! You are the light of the world.”
So what is the answer? How do we defend the validity of the Bible? I suppose the first answer is obvious. Christians need to read their Bibles. Moreover, and most importantly, we must act with the love of Christ! So many young people are searching for an identity. It breaks my heart that they have not found their identity through Christ. And if I must find fault, I also must take responsibility. How can we demand fidelity to God’s commands without first having instructed them through Christ’s loving admonition. Recall Paul’s love chapter found in 1 Corinthians, “And now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love.” Fellow Christians, we can defend our faith by sharing the hope we covet in our hearts by loving our neighbors and even enemies, too. You are an ambassador of Jesus’s light. Become the Biblical example realized. Show your faith with confidence. And above all else do it with the Love of Christ.
Luke also records Jesus’s parable expounding, “Therefore take heed that the light which is in you is not darkness. If then your whole body is full of light, having no part dark, the whole body will be full of light, as when the bright shining of a lamp gives you light” (Luke 11:35-36).
The next generation is screaming for direction… so then guide them as the Holy Spirit has generously guided you. Do not hide your light; imagine how bright a community we potentially can be.
Prays Together is a rotating faith-based commentary and advice column among the pastors of the First Presbyterian Church of Exeter, Church of Christ of Exeter, Nazarene Church of Exeter, Church of God of Exeter, the New Life Assembly of God and Rocky Hill Community Church as well as the Lemon Cove Community Church.
This column is not a news article but the opinion of the writer and does not reflect the views of The Sun-Gazette newspaper.