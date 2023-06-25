Be on Your Guard!

How does this apply to Christians during this cultural climate? Peter instructs, “Sanctify the Lord God in your hearts, and always be ready to give a defense to everyone who asks you a reason for the hope that is in you, with gentleness and reverence” (1 Peter 3:15). Rev. Charles Spurgeon once said, “The Bible is not the light of the world, it is the light of the Church. But the world does not read the Bible, the world reads Christians! You are the light of the world.”

So what is the answer? How do we defend the validity of the Bible? I suppose the first answer is obvious. Christians need to read their Bibles. Moreover, and most importantly, we must act with the love of Christ! So many young people are searching for an identity. It breaks my heart that they have not found their identity through Christ. And if I must find fault, I also must take responsibility. How can we demand fidelity to God’s commands without first having instructed them through Christ’s loving admonition. Recall Paul’s love chapter found in 1 Corinthians, “And now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love.” Fellow Christians, we can defend our faith by sharing the hope we covet in our hearts by loving our neighbors and even enemies, too. You are an ambassador of Jesus’s light. Become the Biblical example realized. Show your faith with confidence. And above all else do it with the Love of Christ.