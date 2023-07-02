My Grandmother’s Smile

My grandmother always had a smile on her face. Josie was born in 1896, when automobiles were a curious invention. There was no television or even radio. Water for washing and drinking had to be pumped into a bucket and then carried into the house. By the end of her life, computers were in people’s homes and satellites were beaming conversations around the globe.

The Valley was still a frontier when she and Wiley moved here from Arkansas. Good water could be pumped out of the ground but there wasn’t much else on their land but weeds and dry, dusty soil. Still, she and Wiley took a patch of nothing and turned it into a place to raise seven children. She loved it.

She did have her share of troubles, however. She didn’t talk about her recurring illnesses; she just pressed forward. She didn’t talk about Wiley’s drinking problems, but she took more than a few punches. She never complained.