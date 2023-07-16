Reasons Not to Fear

Secondly it tells in Psalm 46:1 that God is our “Strength.” We aren’t able in our own strength to overcome all the problems and challenges that we face in this life, but God is! The Apostle Paul said this in Ephesians 6:10. “Be strong in the Lord and in the strength of his might.” Our strength is found in Him. Are you feeling weak? Remember that through Christ we can do all the things that He asks us to do.

The next reason not to fear is also found in verse one of Psalm 46. It says that God is “a very present help in trouble.” He is our helper. One who comes alongside to encourage, lift us up and guide us. We can trust Him because of who He is: our loving and all-powerful God. It’s okay to ask him for help.

In verses seven and eleven we are reminded that “the Lord of hosts is with us.” God, the Lord of all the host of Heaven’s armies, is with you. He will never leave you nor forsake you. He’s on our side. No one, including all that you may fear, stands a chance against Him. May you experience His presence with you and in you today.

Finally, it tells us in Psalm 46:10, “Be still and know that I am God.” What great words of assurance. Quiet your heart, and hear his words to you, “Peace, be still!” Those are like the words Jesus spoke to the wind and the waves that threatened the disciples in the storm on the Sea of Galilee. Remember that God is in control. He is the sovereign God who both loves and cares for us. Why not put your trust and confidence in Him right now, instead of living in fear?

Prays Together is a rotating faith-based commentary and advice column among the pastors, and guest laypeople, of area churches.