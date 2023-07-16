I’ve been told that one the most frequent commands in the Bible is “Fear not,” or “Don’t be afraid.” Maybe that’s because so many of us struggle with fear and anxiety in our lives. Fear of natural disasters, world war, financial collapse, sickness and death are often on that fear list. Add to that the many phobias that some people deal with and you might agree that we live in a pretty scary world.
There is type of fear that the Bible actually commends. That would be the fear of the Lord. Proverbs 9:10 says, “The fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom, and knowledge of the Holy One is understanding.” What the Bible is emphasizing is our need to properly respect and honor the Lord, and to learn to live our lives in reverence of Him. The Bible calls that the beginning of true wisdom and knowledge.
But living with constant fear and anxiety in our lives is not a good thing. It is, in fact, not healthy for our physical health or wellbeing. So here are a few reasons to not live in debilitating fear and worry as we face the very difficult challenges of living today. I find these reasons not to fear in Psalm 46.
It first of all tells us that “God is our refuge.” When you face dangerous or scary situations in your life you need a refuge, a safe place where you can hide. When a storm is coming on the ocean, a ship can find safety in a harbor, protected from the wind and the waves. When the dark clouds, thunder and lightning approach, you need to find shelter. We need to have the Lord as our refuge and shelter. Nahum 1:7 says, “The Lord is good, a stronghold (or refuge) in the day of trouble, and He knows those who trust in Him.” Are you trusting in him?
Secondly it tells in Psalm 46:1 that God is our “Strength.” We aren’t able in our own strength to overcome all the problems and challenges that we face in this life, but God is! The Apostle Paul said this in Ephesians 6:10. “Be strong in the Lord and in the strength of his might.” Our strength is found in Him. Are you feeling weak? Remember that through Christ we can do all the things that He asks us to do.
The next reason not to fear is also found in verse one of Psalm 46. It says that God is “a very present help in trouble.” He is our helper. One who comes alongside to encourage, lift us up and guide us. We can trust Him because of who He is: our loving and all-powerful God. It’s okay to ask him for help.
In verses seven and eleven we are reminded that “the Lord of hosts is with us.” God, the Lord of all the host of Heaven’s armies, is with you. He will never leave you nor forsake you. He’s on our side. No one, including all that you may fear, stands a chance against Him. May you experience His presence with you and in you today.
Finally, it tells us in Psalm 46:10, “Be still and know that I am God.” What great words of assurance. Quiet your heart, and hear his words to you, “Peace, be still!” Those are like the words Jesus spoke to the wind and the waves that threatened the disciples in the storm on the Sea of Galilee. Remember that God is in control. He is the sovereign God who both loves and cares for us. Why not put your trust and confidence in Him right now, instead of living in fear?
Prays Together is a rotating faith-based commentary and advice column among the pastors, and guest laypeople, of area churches.