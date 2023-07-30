A Prosperous Hope

According to the Miriam Webster Dictionary, hope is defined as a verb: “To desire with expectation of obtainment or fulfillment.” The worldly definition of the word hope requires there to be some trust. How can one anticipate something to be true, without first being convinced that their particular desire be backed by some possibility that it will be fulfilled. If paper money is a promissory note claiming to be backed by gold, the gold is the actual promised value. For a believer, our hope is backed by the sacrificial blood of our Messiah. This causes me to wonder what a nonbeliever’s hope is supported by? Once again, the mission for a Christian is not to argue, debate, or even litigate the case for Christ. We are instead, instructed directly to share the reasons as to why we boldly possess “hope” through Christ.

So what precisely does this writer hope for? Well, the believer and nonbeliever alike I’m sure can find great commonality in what all people hope for. I hope for the health of my family. I hope my children grow up happy and successful. I hope for a long, blessed marriage with my wife. I hope for financial security. I hope for peace and tranquility. Nevertheless, how much of that is guaranteed, and what is that hope backed by? That’s why, for me, those are the prayers to whom I put my hope in! Jesus said, “Peace I leave with you; my peace I give you.” He is my hope. An old Testament proverb exclaims, “There is surely a future hope for you, and your hope will not be cut off.” Jesus is my hope! And frankly, for all the well wishes I could long for, my true desire and hope is salvation for my family, friends, and even community. The prophet Jeremiah was spoken to by God and was told, “For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to give you hope and a future…” “I will listen to you, and you will seek Me and find Me, when you search for Me with all of your heart,” (Jeremiah 29:11,13). How amazing that our faith can lead to the God of all creation lending His ear to you and I.