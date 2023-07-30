A Prosperous Hope

No matter how experienced a Christian may be in using the Bible, it never amazes me how many times I think I know a Scripture, only to examine the verse again, and discover it leads to a completely new focus. Last week I studied 1 Peter 3:15, “Always be ready to give a defense to everyone who asks you a reason for the hope that is in you.” The focus of that particular study was how to defend our Christian faith. However, there was one word in that verse that made an immediate impression upon my heart. Our calling is not to defend the validity of Christ’s deity, as if we are to authenticate the veracity of Jesus Christ as Lord. Jesus undoubtedly said, “I am the way and truth and the life.” In fact, as Christians, our calling is quite simple. Reread what Peter recorded. He did not give us instruction to debate Scripture. Actually, the word in the verse that jumped out at me, simply and humbly, was, “Hope.”
According to the Miriam Webster Dictionary, hope is defined as a verb: “To desire with expectation of obtainment or fulfillment.” The worldly definition of the word hope requires there to be some trust. How can one anticipate something to be true, without first being convinced that their particular desire be backed by some possibility that it will be fulfilled. If paper money is a promissory note claiming to be backed by gold, the gold is the actual promised value. For a believer, our hope is backed by the sacrificial blood of our Messiah. This causes me to wonder what a nonbeliever’s hope is supported by? Once again, the mission for a Christian is not to argue, debate, or even litigate the case for Christ. We are instead, instructed directly to share the reasons as to why we boldly possess “hope” through Christ.
So what precisely does this writer hope for? Well, the believer and nonbeliever alike I’m sure can find great commonality in what all people hope for. I hope for the health of my family. I hope my children grow up happy and successful. I hope for a long, blessed marriage with my wife. I hope for financial security. I hope for peace and tranquility. Nevertheless, how much of that is guaranteed, and what is that hope backed by? That’s why, for me, those are the prayers to whom I put my hope in! Jesus said, “Peace I leave with you; my peace I give you.” He is my hope. An old Testament proverb exclaims, “There is surely a future hope for you, and your hope will not be cut off.” Jesus is my hope! And frankly, for all the well wishes I could long for, my true desire and hope is salvation for my family, friends, and even community. The prophet Jeremiah was spoken to by God and was told, “For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to give you hope and a future…” “I will listen to you, and you will seek Me and find Me, when you search for Me with all of your heart,” (Jeremiah 29:11,13). How amazing that our faith can lead to the God of all creation lending His ear to you and I.
So then, what exactly is faith, and how does it translate into hope for a believer? The author of the letter to the Hebrews describes faith as “the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen.” Furthermore, “By faith we understand that the worlds were framed by the word of God, so that the things which are seen were not made of things which are visible” (Hebrews 11:1, 2). Hope and faith increase when people gather to learn about the Bible, when as a congregation, we sing praises and worship. People begin to understand that the whole Bible is a guide book to their lives. Peter echoes this instruction in his epistles, however, he also reminds people that their eternal soul is in the balance. He describes the reward offered by Christ’s redemptive sacrifice. He also concludes that our faith is assuredly connected to the emotion of hope, that Jesus indubitably purchased the ransom cost of our sin in order for us to be reconciled to God. “Therefore, brethren, be even more diligent to make your call and your election sure, for if you do these things you will never stumble. For so an entrance will be supplied to you abundantly into the everlasting kingdom of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ,” (2 Peter 1:10,11).
Prays Together is a rotating faith-based commentary and advice column among the pastors of the First Presbyterian Church of Exeter, Church of Christ of Exeter, Nazarene Church of Exeter, Church of God of Exeter, the New Life Assembly of God and Rocky Hill Community Church as well as the Lemon Cove Community Church.