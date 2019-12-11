Boys Soccer: Rangers searching for identity

Redwood has only played two games with their full roster, so the players still have a lot of learning to do together

By Jermaine Johnson II

LINDSAY – The Rangers went 1-2 at last week’s Lindsay tournament. They began with a dominant 15-0 win over Laton before dropping two straight games to Madera South and Lindsay by a combined score of 7-0. Their record fell to 3-3-1 through their first seven games.

Last week’s tournament was a good learning experience for a team still working on chemistry. Between club soccer in the fall and the football team’s deep playoff run, the Lindsay tournament was the first chance for the full team to play together.

“We’re still learning what we need to improve on and it will be a learning process over the next couple of weeks,” head coach Wes Johnson said.

Madera South scored in the first half and held a one-point lead coming out of the halftime break. That’s when the game became much more physical and the teams began exchanging words up and down the field. A shoving match occurred which resulted in a yellow card against Redwood and a penalty kick for the Stallions. They converted the goal to go up 2-0 and rode that lead for the rest of the game. The Rangers head coach believes that his team’s inexperience and immaturity played a role in the scuffle.

“We have a lot of first year varsity players and we’re still a little behind on a lot of the mental aspects of being prepared for a varsity game,” Johnson said.

In his fourth season with the team, Johnson has goals of finishing within the top two teams in the West Yosemite League as well as being a top half seed in the playoffs by earning a record above .500. In order for the team to meet those goals, they are going to rely heavily on their veteran leadership. Specifically, juniors Reid Terry and Christian Roldan who have been playing on varsity since they were freshmen, so they have the most experience. Roldan finished second on the team in goals scored last season. Redwood plays their first league game on Thursday at Dinuba.