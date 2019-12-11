Girls Basketball: Golden West begins season with .500 record

The Blazers have shown signs of promise under new head coach Torreya Edwards

By Jermaine Johnson II

TULARE – Golden West hastn’t woan a ploayoff game for the last three seasons. But the team’s new head coach, Torreya Edwards, hopes to end the drought and build a strong program throughout various levels at the school.

They have gotten out to 4-4 record through their first eight games. They went 2-1 at last week’s Strathmore tournament, which began with a 44-32 win over Tulare Western. Both teams were matching runs from the other during the first quarter, but the Trailblazers got the upper hand with the 11-6 lead.

They then went on a 10-0 run to start the second quarter. Everything was going right for them during that run as their strong defense led to easy offensive conversions under the rim and from the three-point line. Similar to the first quarter, the Mustangs matched that run with six straight points of their own. They were forcing turnovers then hitting their free throws and jump shots. It also worked in Tulare Western’s favor that Golden West cooled off from the field and weren’t knocking down as many jump shots.

Trailing 23-16 at half time, the Mustangs continued playing solid defense and forced the Blazers to shoot jump shots. They were converting those shots while also playing their own brand of smothering defense. Golden West outlasted their opponent and would hang on for the victory.

“We like to play fast and apply pressure. We’re going to get the easy buckets.” Edwards said.

The new coach joins the Trailblazers after leaving Hanford West. That team will now be coached by her sister Raffinee Edwards. While at Golden West, Edwards wants to do more than just win games.

“My goal is to get these young women from elementary school on to the junior high school and have a nice feeder program for Golden West. I think we’re missing that,” she said.

She has already taken steps towards her vision as the high school has a freshman and junior varsity team for the first team in years.

“It’s a beautiful thing to start teaching the game again,” Edwards said.

This year’s team is comprised of six seniors while the other eight players are either freshmen or sophomores. The coach will be putting a lot of pressure on her younger players as they will be the team’s leaders next season. The heartbeat of the team will be senior Indya Smith. She ended the game against the Mustangs with 8 points, 13 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 steals, and 6 turnovers. She has a double-double in six of the team’s first eight games and has recorded two triple-doubles.

The Trailblazers will host their own tournament beginning on Thursday. Their last game will be on Saturday against Hanford West where Edwards will get a rematch against her sister’s team. The Huskies won the first matchup 48-41.